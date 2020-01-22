AB 5, the California Assembly bill that determines whether an individual is an independent contractor or an employee, is already having an impact on businesses in the state. For newspapers like the Big Bear Grizzly, the law could wind up facing double jeopardy by potentially harming freelance journalists and the distribution of newspapers by independent contract carriers.
Small weekly newspapers depend on both for their business. The Grizzly is no exception. The Big Bear Grizzly has a staff of five employees and utilizes an independent contract carrier for distribution and two freelancers who contribute with stories for several of its products including the Grizzly, the Weekender, Big Bear Now Magazine and special sections.
The California News Publishers Association recently created a new website — AB5stories.com — to allow businesses and workers to tell their stories. As mentioned in Judi Bowers’ story on Page 4, The Big Bear Grizzly is also interested in these stories.
The ability for many small-town newspapers to cover their communities relies on the ability to utilize freelancers and independent contract carriers. If not amended, AB 5 could have a detrimental impact on news coverage throughout the state.
Larger newspapers, including the big dailies, do not extensively cover small communities like Big Bear unless it is a story like someone falling through the ice or the hunt for Christopher Dorner. Community news is vital to the community it serves.
We commend State Assemblyman Jay Obernolte for introducing an amendment to this bill to protect the business community. Unfortunately, the amendment does not address the issue of freelancers and independent contract carriers. We at The Big Bear Grizzly urge Obernolte to amend his proposed amendment to AB 5 to include these vital independent workers who submit their work to the state’s newspaper industry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.