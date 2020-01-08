Fifty years is rare and special, don’t you agree? It all started one day in Pasadena when young Dave knocked on Rosemary’s door. A coke-can-curler clad girl answered the door and the rest is history. The children of Dave and Rosemary Bullen happily announce their parents’ 50th wedding anniversary. Dave and Rosemary were married on Jan. 17, 1970, in Pasadena.
They have been blessed with three children (Jennifer, Audra and Derek) and one grandchild (Everett). They have lived in Diamond Bar, Big Bear Lake, Temecula, Pasadena and San Jacinto. Dave worked as a general contractor and master woodworker. Rosemary worked as a retail and sales guru. They operated several businesses in Big Bear including Gretel’s Attic, Cedar Rose Lane in the Village and The Timbermill.
They will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with their children and dear friends in Newport Beach.
