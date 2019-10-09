When is a tie as good as a win? When that tie results in a share of a league title.
That’s what happened when the Big Bear girls golf team edged Coachella Valley by three shots Oct. 2 in a battle for the Desert Valley League trophy.
The Lady Bears entered the match in second place behind Coachella Valley. With the win, Big Bear is in line to win its second straight DVL title to go along with nine straight De Anza League crowns.
All that’s left in the way of an 11th straight league title are matches against Cathedral City on Monday, Oct. 14, and at Desert Mirage on Tuesday, Oct. 15. The Desert Mirage match is expected to be a forfeit win for Big Bear. Desert Mirage does not have enough players to field a full team. At least five golfers are required for dual match competition.
For the full story CLICK HERE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.