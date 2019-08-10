A good ol’ sandwich rarely disappoints. The nostalgic lunchtime staple has been the fuel of generations and deserves a month of its own. To celebrate the sandwich bakers, chefs, servers and the Big Bear Now staff have named the must-try sandwiches in Big Bear. These sandwiches marry simplicity with extravagance, so treat yourself during the most delicious time of year.
Amangela’s Sandwich & Bagel House, 40729 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake, 909-878-0015 // A hustlin’ and bustlin’ lunch joint crafts sandwiches which appeal to vegans, health nuts or anyone on the hunt for quantity and quality. Amangela’s was a finalist in the 2019 Best of Big Bear best sandwich category.
Meet the chef: Brooke Taylor, Tennessee native, has crafted sandwiches at Amangela’s for three years. What’s her go-to sandwich? Amangela’s club, ham, turkey, bacon, avocado and pesto mayonnaise spread on jalapeño cheddar bread. What’s on the side? Amangela’s homemade potato salad. What’s one condiment Brooke can’t have a sandwich without? Her homemade Cajun mayonnaise.
Meet the staff: Bridget Golden has held down the counter at Amangela’s for two years. What’s her go to sandwich? The veggie sandwich with roasted red pepper hummus, provolone cheese, loads of greens, avocado and garden veggie cream cheese on basil garlic bread. What’s on the side? Bridget goes for the lunch special, just half a sandwich with a cup of the vegetarian or turkey chili (it has kick) topped with avocado and red onion.
Teddy Bear Restaurant, 583 Pine Knot Ave., Big Bear Lake, 909-866-5415 // This family-style dining establishment boasts 72 years of business and counting. All of their bread is baked in house and that is the premise for what makes any of their sandwiches worth trying.
Meet the manager: Nick Schweitzer is the manager and a server at Teddy Bear Restaurant. What’s his favorite sandwich? It’s a close tie between the classic club and the turkey melt. His final choice is the turkey-avocado melt with grilled onions and warm turkey piled on top of avocado, covered in warm jack cheese and placed on top of the house-baked sourdough bread. What’s on the side? A cup of the daily soup with some crunchy, pickled vegetables.
Meet the baker: Samuel Asencio has been baking for more than 20 years. He recently started commuting more than 100 miles to bake for Teddy Bear Restaurant. What breads are you baking? Sourdough, wheat, white, raisin and hamburger buns. What’s your favorite bread? His son’s favorite is the cinnamon raisin. His favorite is the hamburger bun. What’s the most important component on a sandwich? Everything. “I strive for constancy, the best product and the best flavor,” Asencio says.
Mountain Munchies, 42171 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake, 909-866-7767 // Walking into this sandwich shop, you can immediately tell why it has been voted this year’s best sandwich in Big Bear by Big Bear Grizzly readers. Everything is fresh — and the options of classic deli sandwiches, hot and cold, are nearly limitless.
Meet the server: Kim Dorado has been waiting tables at Mountain Munchies for 15 years. What’s her favorite sandwich? The snow forest on squaw bread. This hot sandwich packs pastrami, beef, sausage, pepper jack cheese and a little mayo and mustard onto two slices of bread. What does Dorado order on the side? The beer-battered french fries.
Meet the owner: Ismael Perez owns Mountain Munchies along with his wife Sandra. For 25 years he has been running the restaurant and building sandwiches. What’s his favorite sandwich? The Big Bear club sandwich on squaw bread. “Squaw is everyone’s favorite bread,” Perez says. The typical Big Bear club sandwich is served on three slices of sourdough bread. What’s the most important component on a sandwich? Everything, the meat, the cheese, the bread.
A few other places to snag a sandwich in Big Bear.
• Grizzly’s Bear Belly Deli, 42530 Moonridge Road, Big Bear Lake, 909-585-4266. Try the spicy chicken sandwich, Torpedo, Tab or BLT.
• Maggio’s Pizza, 42160 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake, 909-866-8815. Sure, it’s a pizza joint, but they have great sandwiches and calzones, too. Check out the pastrami or meatball sandwich.
• Kallans Bar and Grill, 44761 Barton Lane, Sugarloaf, 909-547-6800. Try the BLT, Parmesan crusted melt, Big Bear lamb dip, the wild child or grilled heart attack sandwich.
• Thelma’s Family Restaurant, 337 W. Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear City, 909-585-7005. You can’t say you’ve been to Thelma’s until you order the prime rib sandwich. Or try the chicken tenderloin, patty melt or royal club.
Stop by your favorite Big Bear eatery for your favorite sandwich and celebrate National Sandwich Month. v
