Bear Valley Electric Service invites customers to participate in its annual recognition of Customer Service Week through Friday, Oct. 11. The week’s festivities include daily celebrations, culminating with BVES’ annual Customer Appreciation barbecue on Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“Customer Service Week is an observance our staff looks forward to every year because it provides opportunities to celebrate and engage with our great customers,” said BVES director Paul Marconi. “Our customer service representatives are committed to ensuring customers receive the highest levels of care year round, and we are always seeking feedback on how we are doing. For BVES, every week is Customer Service Week.”
Customers are invited to visit the BVES office between the hours of 8 to 11 a.m. through Thursday, Oct. 10, for free coffee and pastries while supplies last.
The annual Customer Appreciation barbecue on Oct. 11 is a free public event that includes complimentary burgers, hotdogs, drinks, cookies and more, while supplies last. Attendees receive a free tote bag with two LED lights and a nightlight, while supplies last.
Customer Service Week is an annual observance that recognizes customer service representatives and the importance of the work they do. For more information on BVES’ involvement in Customer Service Week, visit
www.bves.com or call 800-808-2837.
