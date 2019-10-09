On March 3, 2020, Big Bear voters will be asked to consider whether to form a community facilities district to augment funding for the Big Bear Fire Department. Between now and then, those favoring the measure have work to do.
Big Bear Fire Authority’s governing board voted 9-0 to adopt the resolution to place the matter before voters in March. If approved, the community facilities district will assess residential and commercial properties, ski resorts and lodging properties annually. The funding will augment the Big Bear Fire Department budget allowing for additional firefighters, which will improve service and reduce response times.
The community facilities district is the result of months of meetings, presentations and listening to the public to create a proposal that asks not only Big Bear property owners to share in the cost of fire protection, but also the visitors and commercial entities.
Fire Chief Jeff Willis told the board and audience at the Oct. 1 meeting he admits to making a mistake when the first ideas for additional funding were presented close to two years ago. But he and the board and firefighters listened to the community.
They were willing to pay their fair share, Willis said. But the community asked that the visitors also contribute to the cost of fire prevention and emergency medical service in Big Bear.
The argument is that the increasing number of visitors who flock to Big Bear for winter and summer recreation impacts the fire department.
Last spring when it was announced that the Sugarloaf Fire Station was slated to close due to severe funding shortages, East Valley residents said no. And those residents put their collective efforts together to spread the word as to what’s needed and how to keep the station open.
