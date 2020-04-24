Results released for Big Bear test site
On April 17, a drive-thru COVID-19 specimen test site was held in the city of Big Bear Lake. Of the more than 200 people tested, only one tested positive. That person is a Big Bear Lake resident, bringing the total positive reported cases of COVID-19 in the Valley to seven.
There are five positive cases in the city of Big Bear Lake and two in the unincorporated area of Big Bear City. Positive results in San Bernardino County increased to 1,608, up 30 from the previous day. The number of deaths also increased to 77 in the county. No deaths are attributed to Big Bear.
Passive park use begins tomorrow
As we reported yesterday, San Bernardino County has loosened restrictions on parks, lakes, trails and golf courses in the county, but the relaxation comes with limitations. People must still practice physical distancing, wear face coverings and enjoy the parks and recreation areas with immediate household members only.
Additionally, the county says enjoy the parks in your own neighborhood rather than traveling to other areas, including the mountains. Lodging facilities, including short-term rentals, remain closed in Big Bear through at least May 8.
Give blood today
Bear Valley Community Hospital hosts a blood drive today, April 24, at the hospital from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Blood drives have decreased during the COVID-19 emergency creating a shortage of blood supplies. Call 800-879-484, ext. 458 for information. Bear Valley Community Hospital is at 41870 Garstin Drive, Big Bear Lake.
City Council to hear plan for reopening
On Monday, April 27, Big Bear Lake City Manager Frank Rush will present an outline for a gradual re-opening of the city. Rush says the plan is a fluid document and will change as the issues surrounding COVID-19 change daily. He is hopeful the governor and county health officer will allow for local jurisdictions to have some flexibility.
The meeting will be broadcast on Zoom. The agenda has not yet been posted, but as soon as it is, we will provide information on how the public can participate in the meeting via Zoom.
Take the survey
Weigh in on what you think about Big Bear's reopening in our simple, nonscientific poll. Click here to participate. We plan to share the results with Frank Rush, although not scientific, may provide him with some insight to how Big Bear residents feel about the potential lifting of restrictions.
Rush said he values all input on the matter and will take all feedback into consideration as he drafts the plan for presentation to the City Council.
ICYMI:
• One-man clean-up crew. Daniel Morello is doing his part to keep Big Bear pristine.
• A new bridge in town. Crews completed construction of a pedestrian bridge over Rathbun Creek as part of the Rathbun Creek Trail project.
