Plan waits on the governor
It was a late night for the Big Bear Lake City Council. The first meeting back in City Hall, with physical distancing in place, the May 11 council meeting lasted 3.5 hours for the open session. The council began an hour earlier for a closed session.
As expected, the majority of the time was spent asking questions and reviewing the plan to re-open the city. The plan began with a first draft delivered in April by City Manager Frank Rush then sent to an ad hoc committee for review and refinement, and in this case revision.
The committee comprised of Big Bear business leaders revised the plan to create simplicity and fairness as the city re-opens in the wake of COVID-19.
Rush said several times that the plan can only be implemented if the governor and county eases the stay-at-home order and offers flexibility to local cities and counties to develop their own modifications.
That was also debated, as at least one councilmember asked what the ramifications for defying the governor might be. Attorney Steven Deitch said that enforcement of the governor's order is the responsibility of the governor, not the city. He cautioned that if the city chose to defy the state's order, the governor could withhold financial support related to COVID-19 as well as support for programs not related to the coronavirus.
Councilman Bill Jahn, who sits on the Southern California Association of Governments, said the city of Huntington Beach is spending thousands and thousands of dollars defending a lawsuit against the governor.
The plan adopted by the council focuses on behavior rather than the type of business. All businesses will be treated equally. There will be limitations on occupancy for lodging, restaurants and retail set at 50 percent. Guidelines involving face covering requirements, a 6 foot distance and hygiene are also included in the plan.
The public was allowed to comment on the plan, with four people offering comments. Three of the comments were urging the City Council to open the city now and the fourth person applauded the council and its efforts in developing a thoughtful plan.
San Bernardino County supervisors meet tomorrow
A special Board of Supervisors meeting originally set for this morning was rescheduled for May 13 at 9 a.m. The supervisors are expected to review the county's recovery plan and request Governor Gavin Newsom provide flexibility in the state's relaxation of the stay-at-home order. Newsom is expected to release guidelines related to restaurants and the return to dining in during his press conference at noon today.
No new COVID-19 cases in Big Bear
Numbers released yesterday showed an increase in positive cases of the coronavirus in San Bernardino County. But Big Bear remains at 10 positive cases, with six in the city of Big Bear Lake and four in the unincorporated area of the Valley.
The death rate increased to 115 in the county, with n deaths in Big Bear.
City delivers bare bones budget for 2020-21
Kelly Ent, Big Bear Lake's finance officer, delivered a draft budget for review May 11. City staff has provided early information on the budget for the coming year during recent meetings noting that revenues are expected to be significantly lower due to COVID-19 impacts.
Ent said at the beginning of the year the city was on its way to a robust financial year expected to exceed the previous year. Then COVID-19 happened, she said. Sales tax and transient occupancy tax revenues are expected to be down due to the impacts of the coronavirus, she said.
Stories we're working on for May 13:
• Patroling the lake in a pandemic. What is it like for the Big Bear Lake Patrol as boaters launch the season under limitations.
• What will school look like for Bear Valley next year? Mary Suzuki talks about graduation for the Class of 2020 and what classrooms might be like when the new year begins in August.
• Senior spotlight. Meet four more members of the Big Bear High School senior class.
• Events — or the lack of events. COVID-19 has caused event planners and organizers to cancel, reschedule or postpone indefinitely the events normally packing the spring and summer months in Big Bear. We take a look at the event schedule.
Find these stories, and more on the plan to reopen and a list of restaurants and resources available in Big Bear.
City Council has a plan and a draft budget, county leaders plan a special meeting, restaurant plan expected today
