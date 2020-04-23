The results are in, and it's good news
We've learned that the results of the April 27 COVID-19 drive-thru testing site in Big Bear are in. Of the more than 200 specimens collected, only one positive case was reported.
It's still not known if the patient is a resident of Big Bear as the results were delivered late yesterday after the daily dashboard was updated. The test site was open to San Bernardino County residents, with recommendations for only mountain residents to attend.
At this time, there are six confirmed patients in Big Bear with COVID-19, four in the city of Big Bear Lake and two in the unincorporated area of Big Bear City. The dashboard is usually updated mid day.
Did you make some noise?
Big Bear Connected sponsored the first Make Joyful Noise on April 22 to pay tribute to Big Bear Heroes, those on the frontlines during this COVID-19 emergency. The joyous noise continues nightly at 7 p.m. Get outside, sing, cheer, honk your horns, bang pots and pans — just make noise. The event will continue until further notice, so join in. Get your neighborhood to sound off.
County to allow for passive recreation
San Bernardino County will open its parks, trails, lakes and golf courses beginning Saturday, April 25. There are limitations, so don't plan a family picnic just yet. Playgrounds and picnic shelters remain closed.
Passive use is allowed, no large gatherings. Activities are limited to members of the same household. Face coverings and social distancing are required.
Lodging in Big Bear remains closed
Lodging facilities, including private home rentals, are scheduled to remain closed until April 30. That date has been extended until May 8 as the stay-at-home order in California remains in place. Governor Gavin Newsom said yesterday he would not provide a timeline as to when the order might be lifted just yet.
Newsom did loosen restrictions regarding scheduled surgeries. Surgeries that have been delayed for procedures and issues that could become acute by long-term delays. Elective procedures are not allowed. The surgeries are for things such as tumors or heart valves, Newsom said.
A new bridge
When you are out walking there is a new bridge in place across Rathbun Creek. The next phase of the project was installed on April 17 behind the Best Western Big Bear Chateau. The project is part of the Rathbun Creek Trail project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.