Drive thru-testing appointments closed
No more appointments will be accepted for theCOVID-19 testing site in Big Bear today. However, drive-up tests will be offered between noon and 2 p.m. for those without an appointment while supplies last. For more information, click here.
People with one of the symptoms: cough, fever or shortness of breath. The non appointment window is open to residents of the mountain communities of Big Bear Lake, Big Bear City, Baldwin Lake, Sugarloaf, Fawnskin, Lake William, Erwin Lake, Lake Arrowhead, Crestline, Lake Gregory, Running Springs, Blue Jay, Rim Forest and Twin Peaks.
Big Bear Lake still scheduled to open to boating May 1
The Big Bear Municipal Water District board upheld its decision to consider opening the lake and launch ramps on May 1. That could change if the governor's stay at home order is lifted or extended or due to other changes in the COVID-19 emergency.
Lodging community offered delay in paying TOT, TBID due April 30
Taxes collected for January through March 2020 are normally due April 30 in Big Bear Lake. Lodging owners and vacation home rental property owners can postpone that payment until June 30 with no penalty or interest due to a one-time offer by the city of Big Bear Lake. While the funds are collected in trust, the Big Bear Lake City Council said it realizes during the COVID-19 pandemic that has all lodges closed, those funds may have been used for other expenses.
A lien is place on the property to be executed no later than July 31 if the taxes are not paid by the new date.
Fireworks a go, just not sure when
The Big Bear Lake City Council unanimously agreed to split the cost of the annual Fourth of July fireworks show with Visit Big Bear for this year. The show may not happen on July 4 due to COVID-19, but the city as until Oct. 31 to launch the fireworks.
Officials are hopeful the show will happen on July 4, but are looking at alternate dates and ways to hold the show in a world that requires physical distancing.
COVID-19 cases increase in San Bernardino County
The total number of cases in San Bernardino County is above 1,000 now, hitting 1,032 on April 16, with 49 deaths attributed to the coronavirus. Big Bear remains at five cases, but that number is expected to rise once results of the drive-thru testing site are available. Results of the tests given today should be available by Tuesday, April 21, according to Frank Rush, Big Bear Lake city manager.
