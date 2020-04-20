Ways to pass the time
It's going to be a fabulous day outside, and stay at home doesn't mean you need to lock the doors and keep the windows closed. You can venture out for some adventure, maybe take a walk, ride your bike, ride your horse, take a hike or just sit on the patio and soak in the sunshine. But you can't spend 24 hours outside, so if you are looking for something to do inside, think puzzles.
Jigsaw puzzles are becoming very popular of late, and Big Bear has you covered. Several local retail stores have new puzzles in stock and can be ordered online or by phone for curbside pickup. O Koo Ran received a new shipment of 1,000-piece puzzles and some round puzzles. To order, call 909-866-6652 or visit www.okooran.com
Slight rise in county COVID-19 cases
After a dramatic increase in positive cases on April 18, San Bernardino County reported a modest increase on April 19 of COVID-19 cases in the county. There are now 1,286 positive cases in the county with 57 deaths.
Big Bear City reports six positive cases. There is some confusion regarding Big Bear cases of COVID-19. When the county first began reporting locations, all cases were attributed to Big Bear Lake, then separated by Big Bear Lake and Big Bear City, with the latter being all unincorporated areas of the Valley. Then April 15, the county eliminated the Big Bear City entry and attributed all cases to Big Bear Lake. On April 19, the list switched to only Big Bear City.
The Grizzly will work to clarify the inconsistency in reporting.
ICYMI: Stories that you may have missed this week
• 231 people tested at drive-thru site in Big Bear Lake
• City waives penalties and interest on TOT, TBID payments
• Lake still scheduled to open in May
