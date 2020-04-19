Make some noise
You've seen it happening around the country and around the world, and now Big Bear is joining the movement to make some noise during these uncertain times of COVID-19.
Beginning Wednesday, April 22, at 7 p.m. every day got outside and sing, cheer, bang pots and pans or shout to the heavens and your neighbors in celebration of Big Bear Heroes and all those on the front lines of the pandemic.
Organized and hosted by Big Bear Connected, it's a chance to join the world in solidarity to make joyful noise. #bigbearjoyfulnoise
Sixth case of COVID-19 reported in Big Bear
Data released April 18 recorded a sixth confirmed case of COVID-19 in Big Bear on a day that saw the highest jump in numbers in San Bernardino County. The total number of positive cases in the county now sits at 1,219 with 57 deaths attributed to the corona virus.
Give blood, save lives
Since the start of the COVID-19 emergency and the stay at home order, blood drives were canceled. That led to a shortage in blood supplies.
Deemed essential, blood drives are now allowed, and you can do your part. Bear Valley Community Hospital hosts a blood drive through LifeStream Blood Bank on Friday, April 24.
Blood drive hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Appointments are recommended. Call 800-879-4484 or visit lstream,org. Bring a photo ID showing age. Any donor under the age of 17 must have a parental approval form signed.
Those donating blood will receive a $10 gas card while supplies last. The blood drive takes place at the Brenda Boss Family Resource Center, 41870 Garstin Drive, Big Bear Lake. The center is adjacent to Bear Valley Community Hospital.
DOVES shares helpful information
With the stay at home order, domestic violence is a concern. Victims may feel even more trapped in a violent situation. DOVES, Big Bear's domestic violence education and prevention center, offers these tips for helping a friend experiencing domestic abuse during COVID-19:
• Stay in touch and be creative
• Ask them how they would prefer to stay connected.
• Be supportive and believe in them.
• Help them think of ways to stay safe.
• Help them find a local domestic violence helpline.
Virtual worship services
Sunday is normally the day for gatherings at your place of worship. During the stay at home order, church gatherings are not allowed. Just a reminder that most Big Bear churches are offering online services through Facebook, Zoom and other streaming services. Check with your local place of worship for information on how to attend Sunday services virtually.
