Some businesses could open Friday
Governor Gavin Newsom said yesterday that several low risk businesses across the state could re-open with limitations by Friday. The businesses include retail and businesses like florists, which is good news for those who want to send mom flowers for Mother's Day.
The governor also said there are provisions for local and regional flexibility in modifying the stay-at-home order. Plans will need to be submitted through the county and to the state.
Big Bear Lakes pandemic response plan committee met to discuss a plan to submit to the City Council prior to the governor's announcement. The plan is subject for review and possible action by the council on May 11.
Frank Rush, city manager, said the governor's announcement won't necessarily change the timeline for the committee, but the city will allow those businesses to open Friday allowed under the state guidelines.
Teacher appreciation week
This is teacher appreciation week, and with parents having to assume this role in some fashion during the COVID-19 emergency, appreciation is warranted.
Teachers are still on the job. Closing the physical campus didn't end school. Students are distance learning, and teachers are working harder than ever. They are holding virtual meetings, teaching and grading papers on line, having set up their classrooms in their living rooms, bedrooms, kitchens—wherever there is space in their homes.
Parents are working with their child's teacher to implement lessons. It's more than helping with homework. Parents are finding creative ways to provide physical education, combine a hike with a math lesson or making dinner as part of math or history.
So, during this Teacher Appreciation Week, make sure to thank your child's teacher and thank parents who are teachers at home.
Crafting a plan
Any plan and guidelines the city's response plan creates still has to undergo the scrutiny of the Big Bear Lake City Council. Mayor Rick Herrick, who leads the ad hoc committee, reminded the group of that several times during the May 4 meeting.
The group met virtually for the second of three meetings to discuss items they agreed upon and points of discussion. All agree the plan should be simple and easy to understand, there should be parity and business owners will need to set the standards and enforce the guidelines.
Liz Harris also reminded the group that they need to set an example with wearing face coverings and practicing social distancing. Occupancy and how to monitor and manage it dominated the discussion.
The governor said he will modify the stay at hoe order allowing some retail locations to open by Friday for curbside pickup. Big Bear retail stores have been offering curbside pickup and delivery for some time, so the order wouldn't change much.
Governor Newsom's modification plan didn't include restaurants and seated dining nor hospitality/lodging. Big Bear Lake's plan includes those industries.
What we're working on for the May 6 Big Bear Grizzly
• CSD public hearing. The Big Bear City Community Services District held Prop 218 hearings May 4 regarding rates for the coming year and beyond.
• Planning for the future. The city of Big Bear Lake and San Bernardino County are planning for what life looks like as the areas re-open in the era of a pandemic.
• Senior spotlight. Meet four more Big Bear High School seniors who share their plans for the future.
• The newest Bear. Meet John Stewart who is expected to confirmed as the new social science teacher at Big Bear High School and take over as the head football coach.
These stories and more can be found in the Big Bear Grizzly on newsstands tomorrow. If you haven't purchased your E-edition subscription, do so now by clicking here and the newspaper is available online at your fingertips.
