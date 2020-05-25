Pay tribute
Veterans Park is Big Bear Lake will have a static display instead of the usual Memorial Day ceremony on May 25. The display will be available from 8 a.m. to noon for those who want to pay tribute to the men and women who died serving their country.
Veterans Park is at 450 Knickerbocker Road in Big Bear Lake, adjacent to Community Church Big Bear.
San Bernardino County gains permission to open
Late Saturday afternoon, the governor granted a variance to San Bernardino County paving the way for dine-in seating at restaurants and retail stores to open their doors. The variance allows the county to move deeper into State 2 in the governor's road to reopening.
Restrictions still apply including the requirement for face coverings by employees, sanitizing stations and social distancing inside the businesses.
The county received permission 48 hours after the city of Big Bear Lake took action to stop enforcing the governor's stay at home orders, which led many Big Bear businesses to open thier doors with no restrictions. The city asked businesses to use caution, consider following the guidelines outlined in the city plan, although it wasn't implemented, and to wear face coverings.
Beginning Friday, May 22, the Village was packed with people as many businesses opened their doors. Restaurants offered takeout with dining and cocktails on their patios or make-shift patios.
The city responded to San Bernardino County begin granted the variance, urging local businesses to move cautiously, and for those who are opening to do so responsibly and to know the risks.
DWP to consider budget
The Big Bear Lake Department of Water and Power board meets Tuesday, May 26, beginning at 9 a.m. The items on the agenda are approving the budget for fiscal year 2020-21, and associated actions.
The meeting will be held via Zoom. Public participation can be found at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89769069588.
Closures for holiday
Just a reminder that today is a legal holiday. Post offices, banks, schools (even distance learning) and all government offices are closed today. The Grizzly office remains closed due and staff will observe the holiday as well.
