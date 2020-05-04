Spirit week for BBHS
Traditions are important, and Big Bear High School is holding Spirit Week even thought he students are not in the physical classroom.
Today is Pajama Day, Tuesday is Car Decoration Day, Wednesday is Window/Door Decoration Day, Thursday is Build a Home Fort Day and Friday is Fancy Day.
Normally these spirit day activities are limited to students and staff, but since the entire Big Bear community is under the stay-at-home order, we encourage Big Bear to support the students and participate. We're home anyway, so why not leave your slippers and PJs on today. Why not decorate your doors and vehicles. And building a home fort could be just what you need to bring out the kid and laugh out loud. Take your lap top inside and work from your home fort.
Send us your photos if you participate to editor.grizzly@gmail.com.
City group to meet today, Wednesday
Big Bear Lake's pandemic response plan committee is set to meet today at 9 a.m. via Zoom and again on Wednesday. The committee is tasked with revising a plan to deliver to the City Council aimed at re-opening the city as orders are lifted.
On today's agenda will be reviewing ideas suggested at the first meeting held May 1 Among the items are whether the plan should be phased or an on-off approach, how to moderate occupancy, lodging, flexible outdoor dining, social distancing and closing the Village streets to vehicular traffic to allow for more space.
The public can participate by logging on here https://zoom.us/j/99092455315
You may also comment by calling the City Clerk's office at 909-866-5832.
San Bernardino County reviews re-opening plan
A committee similar to the Big Bear Lake committee has formed at the county level and will deliver its ideas to the Board of Supervisors at the meeting on May 5. The group will design a recovery plan to get the economy back on track.
School board to meet virtually May 6
The regular Bear Valley Unified School District board meeting begins at 5 p.m. with a closed session followed by open session at 5:30 p.m. Among the agenda items are labor negotiations, donations, a new teacher and planning for the 2020-21 school year.
To participate, log on to Zoom here
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6571224330?pwd=VjFvVFFxdjJoZmtLdnFTbFBzcmZIZz09
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.