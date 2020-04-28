The plan stands — as a starting point
On April 27 more than 100 people logged in via Zoom for the Big Bear Lake City Council meeting to hear what the council had to say about the proposed plan to re-open the city. Few of those people commented on the plan.
City Manager Frank Rush created a phased plan to start the conversation for what comes net. The plan was provided in the council packet and detailed in a story here on April 25. At the April 27 meting, Rush made it clear that no aspect of the plan can move forward without Governor Gavin Newsom and/or the San Bernardino County health officer lifting or modifying the stay at home order that has effectively shut down cities throughout the state and county.
Enforcement is an issue, council members said. Councilman Randy Putz said if we put rules in place and can't or don't enforce them, the rules don't do anyone any good, adding the plan needs teeth.
Vacation rentals were also a topic of concern. The plan allows for professionally managed short-term rentals to begin accepting visitors sooner than privately or individually managed rentals, which some saw as problematic. Rush said if there is a more equitable method, he is open to it.
Mayor Rick Herrick and Putz will serve as the two council members on an ad hoc committee to review, revise and refine the plan, which is expected to begin meeting sometime this week. Once the rest of the committee members are appointed, a meeting will be set. The committee must provide a 24-hour notice and an agenda, as well as operate under the Brown Act, the state's open meeting law.
Big Bear sees eighth case of COVID-19
New data released April 27 showed a new confirmed case of the coronavirus in the city of Big Bear Lake. This brings the total to six cases in the city and two in the unincorporated areas of the Valley. The data does not break down the unincorporated areas by community, just lists Big Bear City, which includes Sugarloaf, Fawnskin, Baldiwn Lake, Erwin Lake and Lake William.
The county's dashboard also shows the number of people tested by community. It was thought those numbers were associated with specific drive-thru testing events hosted by the county. David Wert, public information officer for San Bernardino County, clarified that the numbers are for all tests performed in the county.
Data shows that only 91 Big Bear residents have been tested for COVID-19, 44 city of Big Bear Lake residents, 47 residents of the unincorporated areas. This includes tests administered at the drive-thru event held in Big Bear Lake April 17, tests at hospitals, private physicians and clinics, Wert said.
Testing criteria modified
Beginning Thursday, April 30, anyone age 65 or older, health care workers and public safety workers can get tested at San Bernardino test sites, even if they have no symptoms. Appointments are required at all testing sites in the county at this time.
Arrowhead Regional Medical Center is open Monday through Friday for testing, by appointment only. Call 855-422-8029 for an appointment. Test sites are also planned for Redlands, Apple Valley and Hesperia later this week.
What we're working on for the April 29 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly:
• Senior spotlight. The Big Bear Grizzly features the Class of 2020, seniors from Big Bear and Chautauqua high schools who are missing out on traditional end of year celebrations.
• What's up at the lake. Big Bear Municipal Water District is scheduled to hold a soft opening for Big Bear Lake on Friday, May 1. What does that look like and will it happen?
• Big Bear Fire Department post Measure I. On March 3 Big Bear voters said no to Measure I to add additional funding for the Fire Department. While the COVID-19 pandemic moved to center stage, budget planning still goes on for the 2020-21 fiscal year. The budget will be presented for review in May and approval in June and will include some deep reductions.
• City reorganizes. A new staffing structure for the city of Big Bear Lake was approved by the City Council to create more efficiency and save about $600,000 per year.
• Crafting a plan for the future. We continue to explore the future of a tourist-driven mountain town in a COVID-19 era.
These stories and more in the April 29 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly available in your mailbox, inbox or newsstands tomorrow.
