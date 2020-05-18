Parade honors Big Bear heroes
At 3 p.m. May 17, Big Bear Lake Mayor Rick Herrick jumped in his Porsche driving by his wife, Cathy, and went for a ride. He led the Joyful Noise Parade around Big Bear to say thank you to essential workers and first responders.
The parade of vehicles included members of the two antique care clubs, cars, pickups and motorcycles. They were decorated with flags, balloons and signs saying thank you. In the air, members of the Big Bear Pilots Association circled the Valley to show their support. It was a positive way to spend a Sunday in spring in Big Bear.
Short-term rentals now allowed
San Bernardino County loosened restrictions on various businesses last week, including vacation rentals. The action applies to Big Bear Valley, including the city of Big Bear Lake as part of the county. The vacation rental properties are open to members of the same household only. Parties are not allowed and all occupants are urged to maintain physical distancing. Renters are also encouraged to bring their own supplies so as not to impact supplied at Big Bear stores.
Big Bear business owners protest
It began on Wednesday with a handful of protesters outside businesses along Big Bear Boulevard. On Saturday, May 16, the Village was packed with protesters demanding the city, county and state leaders remove restrictions and open all businesses.
The city and county have submitted plans to the governor for a safe, responsible reopening of Phase 2 and Phase 3 businesses. The city of Big Bear Lake's plan calls for re-opening all businesses under certain restrictions including 50 percent occupancy, 6-foot distancing, face coverings for employees and sanitation stations, among others.
Business owners took their message to the street looking for support to get the businesses open sooner rather than later. Many wore face coverings, others didn't as they mingled with a Village crowded with visitors.
Positive cases of COVID-19 remain under 10 in Big Bear
There were 10, then nine, then 10 and back to nine again of reported and confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Big Bear thoughout the past several days. A fourth case was reported in the unincorporated area, then remove the following day. A couple of days later, a seventh case was reported in the city of Big Bear Lake then removed the following day.
David Wert, public information officer for San Bernardino County, said the changes are due to several factors. The patient could have take a test in a particular area and so the positive case was reported to be a resident of that area. A healthcare worker could have mistakenly put the incorrect information on a lab slip or sloppy handwriting could be the culprit, Wert said.The information is corrected once the health department makes contact with the patient, he said.
School board meets May 20
Bear Valley Unified School District's board will meet for a closed session at 5 p.m. followed by open session at 5:30 p.m. The board will consider items that affect the 2020-21 school year including bell schedules and coaches at the high school.
Coaching assignments require approval by the school board. The approval is on hold waiting for direction by CIF as to whether prep sports will take place for the coming school year.
Superintendent Mary Suzuki will also provide a COVID-19 update as it relates to the district.
Garage sales OK'd
It's Memorial Day weekend, and that means it's the start of garage sale weekend. Governor Gavin Newsom has loosened restrictions to allow for outdoor museums and other similar activities, which has led local officials to interpret the order to allow garage sales.
Face coverings and social distancing are encouraged.
