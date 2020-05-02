Recovery planning begins
The pandemic response plan committee met May 1, with meetings scheduled for May 4 and 6 to look at the best way to get Big Bear back to some sense of normal during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The nine-member committee organized by the Big Bear Lake City Council, held preliminary discussions and shared ideas regarding the draft plan submitted by City Manager Frank Rush last week. At the next meetings, the group will dig into the details and explore the ideas shared at the May 1 meeting.
Meetings are held via Zoom and the public can participate by logging on here https://zoom.us/j/99092455315. The meeting begins at 9 a.m.
CSD holds spring clean-up day
With everyone being home, spring cleaning has taken on new meaning for many Big Bear residents. The Big Bear City Community Services District has a way for you to dispose of the items destined for disposal.
On Saturday, May 9, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the free clean-up day will accept a number of items for disposal. Items accepted include yard waste, E-waste such as old printers, computers and TVs, furniture, appliances/white goods, household garbage, batteries, fluorescent lamps, paint and construction and demolition waste.
Items can be dropped off at the CSD Paradise Maintenance Yard, 417 Genfall Lane, Big Bear City.
Face coverings are required. The event is open to Big Bear City residents.
Hacienda Grill is open for takeout
After remaining closed for several weeks, Hacienda Grill is back in business for your takeout orders. Hacienda Grill joins El Jacalito, which also re-opened for takeout orders this week. Call ahead to order, and yes, you can get cocktails to go.
Call Hacienda at 909-866-8667 or El Jacalito at 909-866-3537.
Big Bear in bloom
Guided wildflower walks are canceled for now, but your family can enjoy a walk on the wild side on your own. The trails and wildflower paths are open for self-guided tours. Make sure to use social distancing and wear face coverings if you meet others on the path. No large gatherings allowed.
Read more here on Big Bear in bloom or check out the April Big Bear Now magazine here.
San Bernardino County supervisors plan for re-opening
A recovery coalition team has begun planning for reopening the county and its economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Reopening our economy in the county is a priority for us," said Board of Supervisors chair Curt Hagman. "We know people are feeling anxious over this and are showing their concerns in different ways, including demonstrations. We completely understand the frustration and all of us want to get our economy up and running safely as soon as we can. This week, Governor Newsom indicated California was just weeks, not months, away from beginning to re-open the state’s economy. For us, that means a phased opening in the upcoming weeks.”
The plan will be presented to the Board of Supervisors at its Tuesday, May 5, meeting. The phase plan will be developed with input from business owners and more similar to the city of Big Bear Lake's plan.
Since a large portion of Big Bear falls under the county umbrella, the city and county's plans will need to be coordinated to avoid confusion. David Wert, public information officer for San Bernardino County, said Supervisor Dawn Rowe is in constant contact with Big Bear Lake City Manager Frank Rush about the county's evolving re-opening strategy. The county's goal is to align various milestones with the city's objectives, Wert said. He added that county leadership is taking into consideration how the needs and goals of incorporated and unincorporated areas may differ.
County COVID-19 cases top 2,100
The latest numbers released by San Bernardino County show the number of positive confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county are now at 2,113 with 94 deaths attributed to the coronavirus.
Big Bear has eight confirmed cases, with five in the city of Big Bear Lake and three in the unincorporated area.
The county numbers continue to increase, which is reflecting of the increased testing throughout the county. The doubling rate is rising, now at 10.4 days. The doubling rate is the time it takes for twice as many people to contract the virus. The higher the number is indicative of a slower spread rate.
Testing sites are open throughout the county, including Arrowhead Regional Medical Center Monday through Friday. All testing is by appointment only for any resident of the county.
Serology tests are also being offered at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center. It is only offered to those with appointments for COVID-19 testing at this time.
Appointments cannot be made for serology testing only. It is expected that serology testing will be offered at other locations in the county beginning next week.
Testing positive for the coronavirus antibody does not mean you have immunity to COVID-19.
