Big Bear Lake looks at next steps
Tonight's Big Bear Lake City Council meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held virtually due to the COVID-19 emergency.
A number of items are on the agenda including a city reorganization, but the main topic of discussion will likely be the final item: Next steps. City Manager Frank Rush will present his plan for re-opening the city of Big Bear Lake along with a request to form an ad hoc committee to review and refine the plan.
The Big Bear Grizzly's online poll question asked readers how they felt about reopening Big Bear. The majority say to wait until the scientists and the governor say it's safe. The next largest group say yes, open gradually to locals only for now, followed by open in phases. The lowest number of votes were for opening with no restrictions and get back to work.
The meeting is accessible via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/358089628 or by phone at 669-900-6833. Meeting ID is 358 089 628. The meeting can be viewed live on Spectrum Cable Channel 182 and online at www.citybigbearlake.com.
Pine Knot Landing announces soft opening
Pine Knot Landing announced on its Facebook page that it will begin a soft opening on May 1, by appointment only. This is in conjunction with the Big Bear Municipal Water District's decision to open the lake on May 1.
The MWD board voted in early April to keep the lake closed until May 1, and may review that decision this week before the actual opening.
Pine Knot Landing will limit access to season slip holders and Dock Club members to start. Regulations requiring face coverings and social distancing will be followed.
Big Bear remains at seven confirmed cases of COVID-19
There are five confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the city of Big Bear Lake and two in the unincorporated areas of the Valley. The numbers have not changed for Big Bear for some time. The one additional case bringing the total to seven was announced earlier this week and expected that it is the result of the drive-thru testing held in Big Bear Lake April 17,
Positive cases of COVID-19 in San Bernardino County continue to increase. The total of confirmed cases sits at 1,751 with 82 deaths attributed to the coronavirus.
Joyful noise
Big Bear Connected reminds Big Bear residents to continue to Make Joyful Noise at 7 p.m. daily. Step outside and sing, cheer, bang your drums or pots and pans to celebrate and honor Big Bear's heroes, those on the front lines battling the COVID-19 pandemic.
How are you doing?
Since life was turned upside down due to COVID-19 each of us in Big Bear has had to learn to navigate the challenges. From learning to work from home to homeschooling, to being sheltered from friends and family to missing traditional school events such as graduation — it's been a world full of change.
Pastor Michael White of Bear Valley Church in his sermon series aired on Facebook Live yesterday, he noted that we are all in this boat together, but we are all battling a different storm.
How are you weathering your storm? Share your story and ways you are adapting, ideas that might help others during these uncertain times. Email the Big Bear Grizzly at editor.grizzly@gmail.com.
