Soft opening for Big Bear Lake
Today is May 1, and those with lake permits and boats that were banded at the end of last season can launch at the East Launch Ramp beginning today.
There are restrictions including only four people per boat who are all from the same family/household and face coverings are required. Parking will be limited to 25 vehicles at the ramp lot. Read more here.
Planning for the future
Big Bear Lake's pandemic response plan committee holds its first meeting at 9 a.m. today. The nine-member committee, that also includes four staff members from the city, Visit Big Bear, Chamber of Commerce and Bear Valley Community Healthcare District, will review and refine the draft plan for re-opening Big Bear Lake.
The public can participate in the meeting held via Zoom. Click here for more information and log in information.
Waiting for approval
John Stewart gave notice in Yucca Valley and is headed to what he calls his dream job in Big Bear. He still needs the final approval by Bear Valley Unified School District's board of trustees, which is expected May 6, to join the high school staff as the head football coach.
Stewart spoke to The Grizzly about his planned move to the mountains after a year at the helm of the Yucca Valley High School football team. The Washington state native has known longtime Big Bear football coach Dave Griffiths for more than a decade. When Griffiths announced his retirement, Stewart said Griffiths asked if he was interested. Yes, Stewart said, and if approved, he will be headed to Big Bear at the end of the school year.
Big Bear COVID-19 cases increase
A third case of COVID-19 was reported in the Big Bear City unincorporated area of Big Bear yesterday, bringing the total confirmed cases to eight in Big Bear Valley. The city of Big Bear Lake reports five cases.
San Bernardino County's confirmed cases increased to 2,058 with 93 deaths in the county attributed to COVID-19. Hospitalizations increased slightly for confirmed cases and significantly for suspected cases in the county.
Those in ICU also increased in San Bernardino County, but there are still adequate hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators at hospitals throughout the county.
City increases enforcement presence for weekend
As spring weather beckons, it is expected parks, trails and the Alpine Pedal path as well as the lake shore will be crowded this weekend. The lure of the spring weather and the desire to get outside after weeks staying home under the governor's order, there are some items to remember to stay safe and protect those around you.
Physical distancing is required. Face coverings are not required if you are outdoors with your immediate family/household unit, but are required if you encounter other people on your adventures. Face coverings are required if you pick up food from one of Big Bear's take out restaurants or are in the grocery stores. Do not linger outside the restaurant or store.
Large gatherings are prohibited. Small groups of family members only are permitted. Picnic shelters, campgrounds and playgrounds remain closed.
The city of Big Bear Lake will have an increased enforcement presence during the weekend to ensure compliance, according to City Manager Frank Rush's daily news update. He stated that it is critical for everyone to use proper social distancing, use face coverings and practice proper hygiene so the city can move toward re-opening. We are getting closer and closer to a gradual reopening, and need everyone's cooperation, Rush stated.
