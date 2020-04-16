No new Big Bear COVID-19 cases reported
As of April 15, no new cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Big Bear. The count remains at five, with two in Big Bear City and thee in the city of Big Bear Lake. That doesn't mean there aren't more positive cases in the Valley, officials say. It's possible the patients haven't been tested but area staying in self-isolation or the person could be asymptomatic and unaware he or she is positive for the virus.
A drive thru-testing site is planned for Friday, April 17, in Big Bear Lake. Appointments are necessary. The appointment window is expected to open today.
Big Bear Lake City Council discusses COVID-19
City Council members will meet via Zoom for a special meeting today beginning at 10 a.m. On the agenda are discussions of how to assist Big Bear lodging owners during the COVID-19 emergency.
Frank Rush, Big Bear Lake city manager, will also give an update on the overall status of the coronavirus in Big Bear.
The meeting is accessible via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/98910051202 or by telephone: 1-669-900-6833, Meeting ID: 989 1005 1202.
Lake opening on the agenda
Big Bear Lake Municipal Water District's board will also meet today via teleconference at 1 p.m. to discuss its decision to delay opening Big Bear Lake to recreation until May 1. Prior to that meeting, a decision by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife may have an impact on the local board's actions.
Fish and Wildlife officials are scheduled to meet at 10 a.m. to discuss the fishing season in California. It's unknown what the state board will recommend, but based on comments by Governor Gavin Newsom recently, it's possible the fishing season could also be delayed due to the stay at home order.
To log onto the MWD meeting, call 408-418-9388. If this number is busy due to high call volume, please dial in using 213-306-3065.
Access code: 626 781 279
Passcode: 0000
No clear vision for schools just yet
Bear Valley Unified School District's board of trustees met via Zoom on April 15. The main discussion centered around COVID-19, as most local board seem to be doing of late.
Mary Suzuki, school superintendent, said based on a survey of high school students, most want a physical, in person graduation ceremony. Looking at dates, that may not take place until July, right before the 2020-21 school year begins. But no decision will be made at least until May, Suzuki said.
School board members Paul Zamoyta and Steve Foulkes asked for updates on how distance learning is going, but had slightly different time lines. Foulkes wants an overall view, maybe closer to the end of the school year, to see if distance learning should be incorporated into next year's school year.
Zamoyta asked for quicker feedback, saying as a teacher he would want to know if there are problems or things that should be changed. That would help assist teachers in assisting students now versus when the school year is compete.
Suzuki also noted that what school will look like next year is still unknown based on the governor's message on Tuesday. Staggered start times would be difficult for parents who work, Suzuki said. There are a number of things to look at, she said.
The discussions will be on the school board agenda for several months to come. Look for more on this story on the Big Bear Grizzly website at www.bigbeargrizzly.net.
Airport open, terminal closed
Planes can still land and take off at Big Bear Airport, but pilots cannot enter the terminal building. Due to COVID-19, the terminal building is closed to the public
The Barnstorm Restaurant remains open for takeout, with curbside delivery. Patrons can call ahead to order and the order will be delivered t the parking lot.
