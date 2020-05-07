Lodging delayed until May 14
Big Bear's lodging facilities, including vacation rentals, are being asked to delay bookings until May 14.
This is in compliance with the governor and county health orders. The city of Big Bear Lake and San Bernardino County are working on plans to ease restrictions on business and soon welcome overnight visitors to the Valley.
City plan headed to City Council
The pandemic response plan committee reviewed and debated the proposed plan for re-opening businesses in the city and will send the final draft to the Big Bear Lake City Council.
Vacation rentals and the Village L issues were the two main points under contention. Both will be revised based on the committee's recommendations before the document is reviewed by the council on Monday, May 11.
The City Council's regular meeting on May 11 is primarily dedicated to COVID-19, according to Frank Rush. The re-opening plan will be a major item for discussion and possible action. Once details are available for the public to participate in the Zoom meeting, they will be posted on the Grizzly website at www.bigbeargrizzly.net.
Governor expected to release guidelines for Stage 2 reopening today
Around noon, Governor Gavin Newsom holds his daily COVID-19 update. He said he will share the guidelines for the state to move to Stage 2 in modifying the stay-at-home order. Stage 2 will allow for some businesses to re-open with modifications and limitations.
Also included in the order will be the ability for local counties to submit plans for flexibility to make local decisions regarding businesses. We will bring you the updates online once the governor shares his Stage 2 guidelines.
The governor's Stage 2 is more restrictive than what the city of Big Bear Lake is proposing. City officials have said that the city will follow what is allowed by Governor Newsom and/or the San Bernardino County health officer in opening amid the COVID-19 pandemic but is asking for flexibility.
Big Bear cases remain stagnant
No new cases of the coronavirus have been reported or confirmed in Big Bear for almost two weeks. There are eight confirmed cases, five in the city of Big Bear Lake and three in the unincorporated areas of the Valley.
San Bernardino County overall cases increased to 2,432 with 104 deaths.
Testing continues to increase in the county with more than 26,000 people tested in the county. Of those, 124 Big Bear residents have been tested with 0.06 percent testing positive.
County officials to reveal recovery plan today
At 4 p.m. today San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors hold a special meeting to review and consider approval of its recovery plan for reopening business in the county. The plan will be submitted to the state for flexibility in making local decisions.
No details have been released regarding the plan, but it is expected to be similar to the Big Bear Lake plan.
Big Bear High School graduation will be a drive-thru event
Final details are still in the works, but Big Bear High School's seniors will have the first drive-thru graduation ceremony in its history.
Due to the ban on large gatherings, school administration, students and staff have devised a plan to allow the graduates to drive through the campus, stop near the tennis courts, exit their vehicle to step on stage to pick up their diploma from a table, pose for photos by parents and drive off. Principal Tina Fulmer will the the only administrator on stage.
A virtual ceremony will be aired online later in the day June 12 featuring speeches and more. Look for more on the story on www.bigbeargrizzly.net.
Dennis Hansberger dies at 78
Former Third District San Bernardino County supervisor Dennis Hansberger died yesterday after a brief illness.
Hansberger served on the board of supervisors twice and represented the Third District and Big Bear Valley. Read more on Hansberger's life here.
