Moving on in Big Bear
If the Mother's Day weekend is any indication whether visitors and residents will return to enjoying Big Bear's attractions from boating to shopping, the streets will once again be full.
Vehicles lined both sides of Stanfield Cutoff on Saturday, people strolled through the Village L and businesses opened their doors for business — although the city of Big Bear Lake has not approved a re-opening plan and the state stay-at-home order is still in effect.
Some retail stores were given permission under the governor's modification of the order to open for curbside pick up. But Big Bear's stores had been offering curbside for weeks, so many went the next step and opened for customers.
The Grizzly observed that face coverings were used by most people unless the people were eating or enjoying a beverage as they strolled the Village L.
Restaurants we observed continued offering only takeout service, but in some locations in the Valley, patrons waiting for their orders were crowded into lobby areas, some with and some without masks. Social distancing guidelines were not in place.
There didn't seem to be any form of enforcement to remind business owners they were supposed to remain closed. City Manager Frank Rush told The Grizzly on Friday there would not be a hard line on enforcement. The goal is for business owners and managers to establish guidelines and create methods to provide for physical distancing, requiring face coverings and hygiene stations and requirements.
Big Bear has 10 COVID-19 cases
After holding steady for two weeks, Big Bear reported two more positive cases of the coronavirus bringing the total to 10 cases.
The city of Big Bear Lake now has six confirmed cases and the unincorporated area of Big Bear City has four cases.
The overall confirmed cases in San Bernardino County now sits at 2,964 with 114 deaths. No deaths have been reported in Big Bear.
Frank Rush, Big Bear Lake city manager, said he expects cases will increase as the Valley re-opens for business. The goal of the stay-at-home order issued by Governor Gavin Newsom in March was to control the spread of COVID-19 along with managing the resources in terms of hospital beds, ventilators and ICU beds, Rush said. Big Bear has adopted safety practices and can manage the resources, even with the relaxation of restrictions, Rush said.
County rescinds face covering requirement
San Bernardino County officials suspended its health order that required face coverings as a mandate. The coverings are still highly encouraged, but the county is deferring to the state's executive order for face coverings and social distancing.
At the same time, the county is applying for leniency with the governor to begin its recovery and reopening plan.
City Council to meet tonight
Big Bear Lake's City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. May 11, and for the first time in some time, the meeting won't be held via Zoom.
Councilmembers will all be in Hofert Hall, but the public will not be allowed to attend in person. The councilmembers will practice physical distancing, and the meeting will be broadcast on the city's website www.citybigbearlake.com and on Spectrum Cable channel 182. Members of the public who want to participate can call 909-866-5831 to participate during the meeting.
There are some general items on the agenda, including the first look at the budget for 2020-21. The main point of discussion will be the city's response and recovery plan. An ad hoc committee featuring members of Big Bear's business community revised and refined the draft plan developed by the city manager in April. City Council members will review and refine the plan at the meeting and consider adoption. Frank Rush said the plan has been submitted to the county and it is hoped the governor will allow for flexibility for local communities to re-open businesses and lodging.
