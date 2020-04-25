Celebrating the Class of 2020
Alli Grabe, ASB president at Big Bear High School, made deliveries this morning.
Graduating seniors now have a sign posted in their yards congratulating them.
The signs are part of a joint project of the ASB and the parent support group.
County allows for passive recreation — with limitations
Big Bear Lake is not open for boating, but parks are open for passive recreation. San Bernardino County issue a county health order relaxing restrictions to allow for passive recreation at county-owned parks, trails, lakes and golf courses. The order allows cities and privately owned outdoor recreation sites to also open with the same limitations and restrictions.
Parks operated by the Big Bear Valley Recreation and Park District and those under the city of Big Bear Lake umbrella are open today. Picnic shelters and playgrounds along with skateparks remain closed. Physical distancing must be maintained and face coverings are required.
No large groups are allowed and participation in contact activities and sports are prohibited. Participation must be within members of the same family/household. County and city officials are suggesting that county residents stay within their city of residence to enjoy the outdoor facilities. Big Bear lodging facilities are closed and restaurants are open for takeout only.
Positive COVID-19 cases rise in San Bernardino County
Data released on April 24 show an increase of 58 positive COVID-19 cases for a total of 1,666. There are 80 deaths associated with the coronavirus. Hospitalizations in the county for confirmed and suspected COVID-19 patients are down having remained flat after an increase at the beginning of the week. There are 54 positive patients in ICU and 32 suspected COVID-19 patients in ICU.
Big Bear has seven positive cases reported and confirmed, five in the city of Big Bear Lake and two in the unincorporated areas.
City of Big Bear Lake to unveil first look at reopening plan
At its regular City Council meeting April 27, the Big Bear Lake City Council will review and disect an outline for a phase plan to lift restrictions and get back to business in Big Bear.
Frank Rush, Big Bear Lake City manager, presented an outline in the agenda packet that provides a three-phase plan for relaxing restrictions. Rush states in the staff report that implementation will be gradual, incremental and thoughtful balancing all aspects of the issue and community concerns. Those include medical, scientific, economic, financial, social and political concerns.
The first target period would be in early May and all phases are assuming low incidence of COVID-19, adequate healthcare capacity and consent from Governor Gavin Newsom and the San Bernardino County health officer.
The first phase would eliminate the stay at home order, limit gatherings to household members only, physical distancing is maintained and most venerable residents are advised to limit interactions with others. Face coverings are required for all activity except for eating and/or drinking.
Lodging would remain closed until at least May 8. Businesses could reopen, including churches, but they are limited to 25 percent of capacity or occupancy.
The plan calls for manning courtesy checkpoints at all three entrances to Big Bear Valley to provide explanations to anyone entering the Valley of the requirements for physical distancing, face coverings, hygiene and the need for responsible and appropriate behavior.
There is no specific timeline for implementing the various phases, but Phase II is tentatively scheduled for mid May and Phase III in early June.
The Big Bear Lake City Council meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 27. The public can participate in the meting via Zoom at zoom.us/j/358089628 or by phone at 1-669-990-6833. Meeting ID is 358 089 628. The meeting is also broadcast on Spectrum Cable Channel 182 or online at www.citybigbearlake.com.
