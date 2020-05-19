Waiting on word
Governor Gavin Newsom announced new criteria for counties that want to move faster through Stage 2 yesterday. San Bernardino County and city of Big Bear Lake officials are busy trying to determine if they can meet the guidelines and begin re-opening more businesses.
The criteria removed the requirement to show no more deaths during a 14 day period and moved to a positivity rate in terms of new cases. The new criteria includes a hospitalization rate, more focus on preparation and venerable populations especially those in congregant settings and the ability to reverse course if necessary.
County officials submitted a plan last week for recovery, as did the city of Big Bear Lake. The governor said he believes 53 of the state's 58 counties will be eligible to move forward.
We will continue to follow this story regarding when and how Big Bear will get back to business.
Drowning mars weekend in Big Bear Lake
Two men were apparently attempting to swim from the docks at Boulder Bay Park to the outcroppings of boulders on May 16 when tragedy struck.
According to officials, one of the men said he was turning back as the swim was too much and he turned to swim back to the docks. The other man disappeared under the water. Emergency personnel were contacted and Big Bear Lake Patrol was able to pull the victim from the water. They administered CPR but the swimmer did not survive, officials said.
The name, age and where the man was from is not available at this time. Look for more on this story at www.bigbeargrizzly.net.
Campgrounds ready to open
Campgrounds, recreation sites and picnic areas will open on the San Bernardino National Forest on Friday, May 22.
Opening was delayed and picnic areas closed due to COVID-19. Reservations are required for most campsites, and there are restrictions in place.
What we're working on for the May 20 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly:
• It's Memorial Day weekend. It's a busy weekend with hiking, biking, golfing, boating and more on tap. The traditional Memorial Day Ceremony at Veterans Park can't take place, but there will be a way to honor the men and women who gave all for their country.
• Launching the boating season. The Big Bear Municipal Water District is still in Phase 1 of it's opening. Will more boats be launched in time for the holiday weekend?
• Getting back to business. Business owners are hanging on after being closed for two months. They need cash flow to survive. Residents are divided, some wanting to get back to work, others still fearful of what a huge influx of tourists could bring in terms of the corornavirus. And governing bodies are trying to balance it all, moving to restart the economy, keep the community safe and meet the governor's criteria to stay in compliance.
• A parade of thanks. Big Bear Connected organized a Joyful Noise parade. What was it like to drive through Big Bear and see smiling faces waving?
All this and more in the May 20 issue of The Grizzly on newsstands and in your inbox tomorrow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.