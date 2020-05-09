County rescinds health order requiring face coverings
On Friday, San Bernardino County rescinded its health order requiring face coverings in most cases, but strongly encourages people to still wear them.
Lifting the county health order now defers all orders related to COVID-19 to the state's executive stay at home order.
Mass gatherings and short-term rentals are still prohibited in San Bernardino County, and social distancing at essential businesses is still required under the state’s stay-at-home order.
San Bernardino County officials voted Thursday to send Governor Gavin Newsom a letter to request local leniency in devising and implementing a recovery plan for reopening businesses and restarting the economy.
Big Bear City reports fourth case of COVID-19
The total number of cases of the coronavirus increased in Big Bear on Friday with one new case reported in Big Bear City, which covers the entire unincorporated area of the Valley. The total number of cases in Big Bear is now nine. The city of Big Bear Lake has five cases.
Big Bear Lake City Council to review reopening plan
After what City Manager Frank Rush called some good work by the committee, the City Council has the latest version of a responsible re-opening plan for the city. The plan will be reviewed and considered for approval at the council's Monday, May 11, meeting.
The modified plan focuses on managing behavior rather than the type of business that can and can't open, Rush said. One of the most frustrating things the governor's staged plan includes is dictating the types of businesses than can open and those that can't, Rush said. That establishes winners and losers, he said.
The city's plan sets behavioral standards with limiting occupancy, requiring social distancing and face coverings to slow the spread of COVID-19. Rush said those standards are more effective and fair method to Big Bear businesses.
The City Council meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. with a closed session and 6:30 p.m. for open session. The council will not be using Zoom for the meeting. All councilmembers will be at City Hall, observing physical distancing. The public will not be allowed to attend the meeting at City Hall, but can view the meeting online at www.citybigbearlake.com or on Spectrum cable channel 182. To participate, the public can call 909-866-5831 during the meeting.
View the agenda here.
Golf course to open May 20
Big Bear Mountain Resort set the opening day for Bear Mountain Golf Course and the driving range for Wednesday, May 20. A number of safety measures and sanitation measures are in place to protect guests and employees. Tee-time reservations will be required, no walk-ins will be offered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.