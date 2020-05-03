The lake opens
People ventured out beginning May 1 to enjoy the sunshine and fresh air, and a day on the lake or lake shore.
With limitations, the Big Bear Municipal Water District opened the East Launch Ramp so boaters could begin their summer season. Day 1 saw a line to launch, but the rest of the weekend has been mild.
City committee meets again Monday
The pandemic response committee is scheduled to meet again Monday, May 4, 9 a.m. via Zoom to continue planning for Big Bear's re-opening once the governor and county say it's OK. San Bernardino County has a similar task force working on a county plan to be presented to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, May 5.
Big Bear COVID-19 cases remain low
Eight positive COVID-19 cases have been reported for Big Bear, five in the city of Big Bear Lake and three in the unincorporated area. The numbers have remained low for some time, which city leaders are hopeful is a positive influence on Governor Gavin Newsom as he reviews modification of the stay at home order.
Frank Rush, Big Bear Lake city manager, said he is hopeful the governor will offer flexibility to local governments to do what's best for their communities within the guidelines. The governor has hinted he will release some information on modifications by Monday or Tuesday.
San Bernardino County cases of COVID-19 increased to 2,182 with 97 deaths. The largest number of cases is in the 50-59 year old age range.
ICYMI:
• New football coach. The school board is expected to affirm John Stewart as the new Big Bear High School football coach at its May 6 meeting.
• Campgrounds still closed. The US Forest Service extended the closure of campgrounds and picnic areas on the San Bernardino National Forest until May 15.
• These restaurants are open for takeout and delivery. Support Big Bear.
