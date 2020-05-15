Parades of smiles
Yesterday was a parade kind of day in Big Bear. Parents and students paraded by Big Bear Elementary School in their vehicles for Parent Appreciation Day. Teachers and staff organized the parade to say thank you to parents who have had to become teachers to assist their children and children's teachers during distance learning.
The appreciation went both ways, along with messages of "We Miss You."
Another parade of thanks took place at Big Bear's fire stations. The Big Bear High School and Big Bear Middle School Interact Clubs paraded in vehicles to the stations to say thank you to Big Bear firefighters.
The Big Bear Professional Firefighters Association donated $1,000 to the Interact Club a few weeks ago to assist with the club's effort in delivering groceries to the Valley's seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic. The parade was a way to say thank you from the clubs to the firefighters.
Smokey day
The U.S. Forest Service began a prescribed burn operation on May 14 at Bluff Mesa near Big Bear. The broadcast burn is part of the fuels reduction project.
With windy conditions on Thursday, the burn caused concern and questions in Big Bear as smoke filled the Valley. Some people even reported ash on driveways and vehicles. Smoke could be seen billowing above the horizon.
The fire was kept under control and there was no threat to Big Bear. Broadcast burns take place in well defined boundaries with fire personnel on hand to maintain the boundaries.
Big Bear Lake reports one new case of COVID-19
Data released by San Bernardino County shows the city of Big Bear Lake reports seven confirmed cases of COVID-19. The unincorporated area of the Valley has three confirmed cases, bringing the total for Big Bear to 10 cases.
No deaths have been reported in Big Bear. The total cases in San Bernardino County reached 3,198 with 139 deaths in the county.
Covid Compliant can assist county businesses
San Bernardino County launched its Covid Compliant program that provides funding to small businesses to help offset costs of reopening associated with meeting public health guidelines.
Businesses that qualify will be provided with $2,500 grants and issued a window sign noting "This Business Partner is COVID Compliant." The plaque will provide reassurance to employees and customers that health and safety are a priority.
The grants are offered first-come, first-served until funds are exhausted. To begin the application process click here. Application deadline is Aug. 31.
