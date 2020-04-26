Warm weather attraction
Big Bear isn't open yet. But that didn't stop a whole lot of visitors to make their way up the mountain on Saturday.
The constant wave of traffic up and down Highway 38 was noticeable on April 25. Groups of motorcycles were seen driving down the mountain and up the mountain as summer-like weather beckoned.
Residents posting on Big Bear Grizzly social media pages in regard to a story announcing the city's plan for reopening stated the lakeshore was packed on Saturday, many people were not wearing face coverings.
San Bernardino County's opening of parks and other outdoor recreation areas does not include activities or boating on Big Bear Lake. Additionally, social distancing must be adhered to and face coverings are required. No large gatherings are allowed and participants in small activities are limited to members of the same family/household.
County officials noted that if the orders are violated, stricter regulations will be put back in place.
County COVID-19 cases on the rise
San Bernardino County shows that 1,732 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the county. The death toll has risen to 82.
The positive cases continue to rise in the county, with Saturday's increase at 66 new cases. Big Bear remains at seven positive cases.
Testing is also on the rise for San Bernardino County. More than 16,000 people have been tested in the county.
On April 17, a drive-thru testing site was held in Big Bear Lake. More than 200 people were tested, with 86 of those people residents of Big Bear. The site was open to any resident of San Bernardino County, but it was recommended that only mountain residents attend.
Governor's new program could help feed Big Bear seniors
Governor Gavin Newsom announced a new partnership on Friday to help make sure the seniors in California aren't missing meals during the stay-at-home order.
The partnership is with FEMA, the state and cities and counties throughout the state partnering with the state's restaurants to create and deliver meals to the venerable population. Seniors would be provided three meals a day, seven days a week.
Eligibility would be for those at a high risk of exposure to COVID-19, at an economic level 600 percent below the poverty level, have been impacted or a compromised immune system.
Meals will be prepared by local restaurants and the programs will be under the local jurisdictions. Details are forthcoming, but the program is effective immediately.
Stater Bros. extends operating hours
Effective Monday, April 27, all Stater Bros. markets will be open until 11 p.m. daily.
Hours will be 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. for the general public, and open from 7 to 8 a.m. for seniors age 65 and older.
Stater Bros. employees are required to wear face coverings, as are customers. Plexiglass partitions have been installed at all checkstands. Physical distancing is required and sanitation protocols are maintained throughout the day. The company will continue to follow the guidance provided by health
professionals and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
