Governor gives little for local businesses
The city of Big Bear Lake and San Bernardino County officials expressed disappointment with Governor Gavin Newsom's variance for counties to begin loosing restrictions on the stay-at-home order.
For days Newsom had said restrictions would be modified to allow businesses to begin reopening and local governing bodies would be offered some flexibility to make local decisions under certain guidelines. The criteria announced May 7 by Newsom for counties to make their own decisions is impossible to meet, said Curt Hagman, chair of the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors.
Frank Rush, Big Bear Lake city manager, stated in his daily COVID-19 update that the city is disappointed. The hope was that city retail, recreation, restaurants and lodging businesses could begin a slow reopening under a proposed plan to be considered for approval by the City Council on May 11. The plan is in conflict with the governor's order and modification as it stands.
San Bernardino County COVID-19 cases continue to rise
One of the criteria for local flexibility under Governor Newsom's modification guidelines is a reduction of new cases and no COVID-19 deaths for a 14-day period prior to submitting an application for variance. County leaders called the criteria impossible to meet for any county, especially larger counties with millions of residents.
The number of positive cases continue to increase in San Bernardino County as more testing is completed. As of May 7, there are 2,562 reported cases of the coronavirus in the county. The death toll has risen to 108, up from 104 the previous day.
Big Bear has remained with eight confirmed cases for 14 days, five in the city of Big Bear Lake and three in the unincorporated areas.
Golf course sets opening day
If you have been driving by Bear Mountain Golf Course in hopes you could soon start swinging your clubs, your wait is almost over. Mark Wednesday, May 20, on your calendar. But don't just show up. Reserved tee times are required and there will be a number of restrictions in place for safety of the customers and staff.
Face coverings, social distancing and limitations on numbers will be required. Read more on the opening here.
Tour de Big Bear sets new date
Normally the first Saturday in August sees Big Bear filled with thousands of cyclists riding from the Village area of Big Bear Lake along a number of routes ranging from short jaunts to 100 mile rides.
The Tour de Big Bear riders will have to wait until Sept. 19 this year. Due to COVID-19, organizers postponed the event in hopes that it will be allowed to take place. Mass gatherings and sporting events are in Stage 4 of Governor Gavin Newsom's modification of the stay-at-home order, which he says won't happen for months.
