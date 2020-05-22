No rules
The Big Bear Lake City Council voted unanimously not to enforce the governor's stay at home order effectively immediately.
The statement approved by the council during a special meeting May 21, opens the door for any business within the Big Bear Lake city limits to open their doors with no restrictions if they so choose.
City leaders are encouraging Big Bear Lake business owners and managers to consider the risks of opening in terms of state reaction and retribution. ABC licenses could be at risk for restaurants, and hair and nail salons also risk their licenses.
Michael Perry, interim CEO for Visit Big Bear, the tourism bureau for Big Bear, and Ellen Clarke, executive director for the Big Bear Chamber of Commerce are in support of the City Council action, with some caution. Perry and Clarke will issue a formal statement later today, but Perry told The Grizzly late last night that Big Bear businesses belonging to Visit Big Bear and the Chamber must follow the Big Bear Lake plan for re-opening guidelines or risk going backwards and losing weeks of being open for business.
The City Council made it clear, it is no implementing its own plan at this time. The action only states the city will not enforce the governor's orders. Following the guidelines in the city's adopted plan is recommended and encouraged, however.
The City Council action only applies to the city of Big Bear Lake. Any businesses outside the city limits in the unincorporated areas of Big Bear City, Sugarloaf, Fawnskin, Baldwin Lake, Lake William and Erwin Lake must follow the governor's order.
MWD allows boat rentals, no other changes for now
At its May 21 meeting, the Big Bear Municipal Water District board relaxed restrictions in its Phase 1 opening plan to allow for boat rentals of all kinds.
San Bernardino County clarified on May 20 that boat rentals are allowed. This inlcudes kayaks, canoes and paddleboards.
No other changes were made to the MWD's Phase 1 restrictions. Parking at the East Launch Ramp is limited to 25 vehicles. The number of people on a boat is limited to six from the same household.
Golf Course is open
Bear Mountain Golf Course opened May 20, along with the driving range.
Reservations are required and all social distancing and safety guidelines are in place.
Campgrounds open today
The San Bernardino National Forest campgrounds and recreation sites are open as of today. Reservations are required and there are restrictions. Double campsites are limited to 10 people.
The Forest Service has closed a 2.5 mile stretch of Deep Creek in the Lake Arrowhead area due to unsustainable overcrowding. The popularity of the creek's swimming holes, most notably at Aztec Falls, over the past several years has created a growing traffic and parking problem on the narrow Forest Service roads leading to the creek.
"The crowds at Aztec Falls and nearby swimming holes have reached a tipping point," said Mountaintop District Ranger Marc Stamer. "We need to take a pause for the safety of everyone and protection of the river so we can come up with a plan for visitors to sustainably recreate."
The closure is in place for a year while a management plan is developed.
Face masks encouraged
There are no official orders for San Bernardino County or the city of Big Bear Lake requiring face coverings. However, all city and county officials strongly encourage residents and visitors to wear face coverings when in public as a matter of safety and respect.
Big Bear Lake mayor Rick Herrick, who was the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Big Bear, said he doesn't like wearing a face covering for long periods, but his being uncomfortable provides comfort to others who may feel fearful of the corornavirus.
Herrick asked all city leaders and business owners and employees to set a good example and wear face coverings.
San Bernardino County plan headed to governor
San Bernardino County supervisors agreed to send its reopening plan to Governor Gavin Newsom today. If approved, the county could see a modification on closures implemented by the governor to allow for dine-in seating at restaurants and retail stores to open for shopping. More on this story will be available at www.bigbeargrizzly.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.