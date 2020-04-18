More than 200 tested for COVID-19 in Big Bear
On April 17, 231 people were tested for COVID-19 at the drive-thru test site in Big Bear Lake. Conducted by San Bernardino County's public health department, there were 150 appointments made in advance. The site was open to those without appointments from noon to 2 p.m. once those with appointments were tested.
Results should be available to those tested within a few days and the overall results included in the county results posted daily by Tuesday.
Positive cases increase in San Bernardino County
The latest numbers released by the county health department show 1,096 positive cases of COVID-19 reported. The death toll increased to 55, an increase of eight from the previous day. The death toll has increased by eight the past three days.
Big Bear remains at five positive cases reported.
City to look at plans for re-opening
There is no specific date for re-opening the state of California, nor Big Bear. But city officials are beginning to devise plans for what that re-opening might look like when it does happen.
Frank Rush, Big Bear Lake city manager, said he is an optimist and would like to hope for some sort of easing of the stay at home order by Memorial Day weekend. Speaking to the City Council during a special Zoom meeting held April 16, Rush said he and city staff will begin a draft framework for re-opening to be presented at the council's April 27 regular meeting.
Rush said the plan will be guided by state and county orders and guidelines, with the health and safety of the Valley's residents paramount.
Fireworks funding approved
Visit Big Bear, the Valley's marketing and tourism bureau, announced a couple of weeks ago that it would fund half of the cost of the July 4 fireworks show in Big Bear, partnering with the city for the cost.
On April 16, the Big Bear Lake City Council confirmed the city will split the cost of putting on the fireworks show with Visit Big Bear. Hosted by the Big Bear Lake Rotary Club, the July 4 fireworks show is one of the biggest events in the Valley every year. It's not known if the show will happen on July 4 this year due to COVID-19. An agreement with the pyrotechnic company allows Big Bear to hold its fireworks show anytime between July 4 and Oct. 31.
County clarifies face covering mandate
San Bernardino County issued a public health order recently requiring face coverings for those in public. Anyone going out for essential business such as the grocery store, post office or the pharmacy must wear a face covering. Drivers traveling solo or with members of thier household are not required to wear face coverings. But they must carry the covering and wear it if hey lower windows to interact with someone who is not a member of their household.
Face coverings are not required for solitary outdoor activity such as hiking or walking your dog. You must be solo or with a member or members of your primary household, and must carry face coverings with you. If others are present during the activity, regardless of physical distancing, a face covering is required.
Businesses may refuse service to those without face coverings.
