Big Bear results expected today
A big hike in positive COVID-19 cases in San Bernardino County yesterday did not include test results from the testing done in Big Bear on April 17. Those results could be included in today's numbers.
San Bernardino County showed an increase of 120 positive cases on April 20. The death toll rose to 60. Big Bear numbers remained at six positive cases. The county data once again shows a separation of Big Bear Lake, with four positive confirmations and Big Bear City with two confirmed cases. Big Bear City encompasses all unincorporated areas in the Valley.
Jerky for Big Bear
Jeff's Famous Jerky, which is based in Big Bear, donated boxes of jerky to the Believer's Chapel food bank, fire department, hospital and more. The owner delivered thank you boxes to a number of front-line organizations as well as the food bank.
Joyful Noise
Big Bear Connected is asking all of Big Bear to join in the nationwide event to make noise to celebrate those working on the front line during the COVID-19 emergency.
Starting Wednesday, April 22, at 7 p.m. go outside and yell, shout, sing, cheer, bang your pots and pans, your drums or whatever to make noise in celebration of Big Bear's Heroes, including first responders and essential workers. The Joyful Noise will continue nightly at 7 p.m. until further notice.
What we're working on for the April 22 issue of The Grizzly:
• Senior Spotlight. The Big Bear Grizzly is doing profiles of the Big Bear and Chautauqua high school seniors every week to honor their accomplishments. If you would like to have your senior included, contact Kathy Portie at kportie.grizzly@gmail.com.
• Cleaning up. Daniel Morello is a one-man cleanup crew in Big Bear. He is spending time cleaning up trash and debris left behind by winter.
• Acting responsibly. Big Bear High School and Big Bear Middle School's Interact Clubs have worked hard to help the Valley's seniors with food deliveries during these uncertain times.
• Staying healthy in unhealthy times. Several weeks into the COVID-19 pandemic, not all health needs are physical nor related to the pandemic. Telehealth may be the answer.
• Reopening Big Bear. It's a process. Just how does a tourist resort community reopen safely amid a pandemic sweeping the world.
These stories and more will be in the April 22 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly. Remember to purchase your E-edition now to read the paper online. Click here to purchase.
