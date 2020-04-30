Lake set to open tomorrow
The Big Bear Municipal Water District will open Big Bear Lake on Friday, May 1, with some limitations. The lake will be open for all boating activities with the East Launch Ramp open for launching.
Only four people will be allowed on each boat, and they must be from the same family/household. Face coverings are required while boating.
Only banded boats, which are those that were inspected at the end of last season, and permitted boats are allowed. For more on the regulations, click here.
Forest Service extends closures
Campgrounds and recreation sites on the San Bernardino National Forest and other forests in California will remain closed through May 15. The Forest Service announced the extended closure yesterday extending the order that was set to expire today. For more about what's closed, click here.
City of Big Bear Lake committee ready to work
On April 27, the Big Bear Lake City Council reviewed a plan provided by City Manager for re-opening when the go-ahead is given by the governor and county health officer. A part of the plan was to appoint an ad hoc committee to review and refine the plan
Mayor Rick Herrick and Councilman Randy Putz represent the council on the committee along with Oliver Deubel of Big Bear Frontier representing the lodging indurstry, JoAnne Cecil of Destination Big Bear representing vacation rentals, Dallas Goldsmith of Goldsmiths Sports representing retail, Ron Vanderbroeke of Stone Entertainment Group representing restaurants, Wade Reeser of Big Bear Mountain Resort representing recreation, and Ron Peavy and Liz Harris at-large members.
The agenda for the first meeting will be available later this morning. The committee's first meeting is set for Friday, May 1, at 9 a.m. The meeting will be held remotely and the public will be able to participate via Zoom Details will be provided later today.
San Bernardino County COVID-19 cases top 1,900
Data released yesterday show there are 1,928 positive reported cases of COVID-19 in the county, with 89 deaths attributed to the coronavirus.
Big Bear Valley has seven confirmed cases, which was adjusted back to seven after an additional case reported on Monday was changed. David Wert, public information officer for San Bernardino County, said it's possible the patient reported Big Bear as the testing location and when contacted regarding a positive result it was learned the patient actually lived elsewhere.
Golf course remains closed
Plans to open Bear Mountain Golf Course in May are on hold. Extended maintenance coupled with the stay-at-home order issued by the governor due to COVID-19 will possibly delay the planned opening, officials said.
The Cave concert venue in the Village will also remain closed for now as a nonessential business.
