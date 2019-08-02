Dennis Gage knows exactly what stirred his interest in cars growing up in Illinois in the 1960s. “It’s simple,” says the host and producer of “My Classic Car,” the long-running show about everything related to the automobile on the Speed Channel. “I’m a product of Madison Avenue.”
It was in the ’60s that the automotive industry started focusing on the youth market. They took sedans and replaced the engines and created muscle cars. And that’s all it took to get Gage’s attention. “It was the epitomy of cool, at least we all thought so,” Gage says. “I had a GTO. I drank the Kool-Aid.”
Gage brings his “My Classic Car” crew to Big Bear Lake to film an episode featuring the 30th annual Big Bear Fun Run Aug. 9-11. There he will explore the Village where more than 500 classic and antique cars and trucks will be on display. Gage is sure to see a few muscle cars on Pine Knot Avenue and Village Drive.
Gage can’t wait. He’s never been to Big Bear much less to the Fun Run.
“Cliff (Fowler) and I have talked a number of times,” Gage says. “I know there is a Cruise Around the Lake, and cars will take over the downtown area.”
But that’s about all he knows. Gage doesn’t want the details. “My show is different,” Gage says. “It’s uniqueness is very much in the moment. It’s by no means slapdash, but I want my audience to feel like they are going to the car show with me.”
Gage doesn’t profess to be an expert on cars, and he thinks that’s one of the reasons his show has been so successful. “I’ve learned over time that nobody knows about a particular car except the owner of that car,” Gage says. “This is a journey of discovery. Let me show you something I’ve never seen.”
Gage, by profession, started out a chemist. He received a Ph.D. in chemistry at the University of Idaho and worked for several years for Procter & Gamble in Cincinnati. Gage worked primarily on P&G’s food products in the 1980s including Pringles. And no, he wasn’t the model for the Pringles logo even though the two bear a striking resemblance.
He later worked for Bristol-Myers Squibb where he led the development of Boost nutritional energy drink. In 1995, Gage met the founder of Bradley David Productions Inc. and became co-owner of the company. “My Classic Car” made its debut on TNN in 1996.
In 2010, Gage became sole owner of the production company and renamed it MadStache Inc.
It’s been the ultimate job, Gage says. “I’m the ultimate enthusiast. I can go almost anywhere and still see something I haven’t seen before.”
Gage says he will look for cars that are creative and innovative while at the Big Bear Fun Run. “There have been a couple of ‘this isn’t going to happen again’ moments,” he says.
Recalling the first episode, Gage talks about going to Florida and seeing up close for the first time a 427 competition Cobra. “I was a muscle car guy and here was this exotic thing,” he says. “This guy who owned it pulls it out on a small oval track. This thing shook the earth. And the cool thing was I got to drive it.”
Don’t be surprised if Gage finds a way to join one of the classic cars at the Big Bear Fun Run on a cruise around the lake. You’ll know him immediately, even if there aren’t cameras following him around.
“I’m the guy with the big moustache,” Gage says with a laugh.
The Big Bear Lake Fun Run is hosted by the Big Bear Lake Antique Car Club Aug. 9-11 in the Village area of Big Bear Lake.
