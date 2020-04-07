No new COVID-19 cases in Big Bear
A huge spike in positive COVID-19 cases in San Bernardino County avoided Big Bear. On April 6, the county reported 530 positive cases, a 42 percent increase over Sunday's totals.
Big Bear remained at five cases, with three in the city and two in the unincorporated area. Read more here.
Virtual school resumes April 13
Students won't return to campus this year, but after spring break, students will hit the books. Distance learning is the norm for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year. We explain what that means in the April 8 issue of The Grizzly.
Senior spotlight
With high school seniors especially missing some of the school traditions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. They won't be walking across the stage for graduation, at least not as of now, sharing their brief message of thanks and what's next. The Big Bear Grizzly is spotlighting high school seniors during the next several months on our pages helping to honor their accomplishments during the past 13 years.
Senior spotlights begin April 8. Contact Kathy Portie at kportie.grizzly@gmail.com for your Big Bear High School or Chautauqua High School senior to be featured during the coming weeks.
Shopping safely
Going to the grocery store isn't a casual, quick affair as it was just a few weeks ago. Now it means donning a mask, maybe gloves, and even planning the time to maximize your purchase power. What has changed inside the grocery stores in light of the corornavirus? Read more in the April 8 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly.
These and more stories can be found in the April 8 issue of The Grizzly.
#bigbearstrong
Support local businesses during this difficult time. We are all in this together, and together we will get through it. We can do our part by ordering takeout or delivery from Big Bear's many restaurants that remain open to serve you. You can still shop at your favorite store by browsing and ordering online. The retail shops are offering curbside pickup and some are offering delivery.
Essential businesses that remain open include hardware stores, home repair and maintenance such as plumbers, and auto repair, as well as grocery stores and pharmacies.
Welcome to the discussion.
