Eggs unlikely to hatch
It appears that two eggs laid by Big Bear's resident bald eagles aren't viable and we won't see new eaglets this year.
The Forest Service issued a statement Feb. 21 stating that the eggs are unlikely to hatch this season. The eggs were at day 44 and 41 of incubation. Most hatch between 35-38 days. Read more here.
Speech contest canceled
The speech contest hosted by AAUW set for Feb. 26 has been canceled. According to a representative for the Association of American University Women Big Bear, participation was low due to conflict with an event at Big Bear High School.
Trails on the agenda
Stacy Gorin of the Southern California Mountains Foundation, will present information on the nonmotorized trails program at the Big Bear Lake City Council meeting tonight.
City Council meetings begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Civic Center and are open to the public.
Free yoga class
Big Bear Yoga offers free community yoga classes on the last Friday of each month.
Big Bear Yoga, 421 W. Big Bear Blvd, Big Bear City.
