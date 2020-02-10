Chains required
R-2 chain control is in effect on all roads leading to Big Bear Valley. All vehicles must have chains or traction control devices except those with four-wheel or all-wheel drive with snow tires on all four wheels. All vehicles must carry chains.
All roads are open. Travelers are reminded to be prepared. Don't stop in the middle of the highway to install chains. Bring gloves, hats, extra jackets and clothing along with water, nonperishible food and other supplies in case of delays. Make sure your gas tank is full and your cell phone charged before venturing out.
Airport District board meets Feb. 12
Strategic planning, terminal building, maintenance and Bear City Park buildings are on the agenda for the Feb 12 regular meeting. The board will review financing options for the terminal building. Also under discussion are plans for the runway protection zone on the east side of the airport, specifically the Bear City Park site. Several buildings at the site will need to be removed.
The board meeting is open to the public. The meeting will begin at 4 p.m. at the airport terminal, 501 W. Valley Blvd. Big Bear City.
Love to read? Love your library
February is Love Your Library month at all San Bernardino County public libraries, including the Big Bear Branch Library. Incentives are offered for those who check out 30 items during the month.
In support of the countywide Vision2Read literacy campaign, the Love Your Library program will help to improve literacy among children ages 4 to 17, with the help of incentives, by inspiring an excitement to read, providing achievement goals, and encouraging a reading routine.
The Big Bear Branch Library is on Garstin Drive in Big Bear Lake adjacent to the hospital.
Playoffs begin for Bears
CIF playoff action begins for Big Bear High School's basketball teams The girls and boys teams earned home games to start the post season beginning Feb. 12 and 13.
Big Bear Now
Have you seen the latest issue of Big Bear Now? It's on newsstands around the Valley. or read it here. Speaking of Big Bear Now, have you downloaded the Big Bear Now app? It's your connection to all things Big Bear in the palm of your hand. Weather, road conditions, news, events and more your way. Available for free for Apple and Android devices.
