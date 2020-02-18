Eagle watch
Still no news to report on the two eggs expected to hatch any day now. Jackie, Big Bear's resident bald eagle, laid two eggs earlier this year. Experts thought the eggs would hatch by Valentine's day, but still no pips.
Stories we're working on
• Crunch time. The March 3 primary is near. Today is the final day to register to vote in the March 3 primary election. If you haven't registered yet, click here to register online. In the Feb. 19 issue look for more election information regarding the upcoming primary.
• Hitting the slopes. Big Bear third-graders free ski and snowboard lessons at Bear Mountain
• Winterfest at BBHS. Students prepare for annual Air Rock fundraiser and WinterFes.
Look for these stories and more in the Feb. 18 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly.
