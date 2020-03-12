Coronavirus update
There are still no reported cases of COVID-19 in Big Bear or San Bernardino County. Officials in Big Bear advise caution, best practices and common sense.
Overnight, President Donald Trump has stopped travel from most of Europe, the NBA has suspended the season and Governor Gavin Newsom has recommended all events of more than 250 people be canceled or postponed.
The guidelines come as the coronavirus has been declared a pandemic.
Bear Valley Unified Schools remain open with guidelines in place for best practice hygiene. Bear Valley Community Hospital has added some steps to its policy in regard to the corona virus and first responders are also prepared in Big Bear.
How the pandemic will affect Big Bear events scheduled for April, May is unknown. We will be bringing that information to you as it becomes available.
The Big Bear Grizzly is committed to providing comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus and how it relates to Big Bear. Look for continued information on our website, in print in the Big Bear Grizzly and Grizzly Weekender and on the Big Bear Now app.
Public hearing set
The Big Bear Lake City Council set a public hearing for April 27 to approve a franchise agreement for Bear Valley Electric Service. This is the new Bear Valley Electric Service as its own entity. More on this story in the March 18 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly.
