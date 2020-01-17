Cold day on tap
The storm that dusted Big Bear with snow overnight is moving out, but it's leaving behind chilly weather in its wake.
Highs will be in the 40s today accompanied by cold northerly winds that will make the temperature feel much colder. The storm is expected to move on leaving mostly clear skies for the three day weekend.
Chains are required
Highways 18 and 330 are reporting chains required for travelers to the mountians.
Chains are required from the lower passing lane on Highway 330 to the junction of Highway 18. And on 18, chains are required from Bunt Mill Maintenance Station to Paradise Way in Big Bear City. All vehicles must have chains or traction control devices except those with four-wheel or all-wheel drive and snow tires on all four wheels. All motorists must carry chains.
At this time there are no chain requirements on Highway 38, vut motorists must carry chains.
