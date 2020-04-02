Three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Big Bear
San Bernardino County recorded its biggest increase in positive cases April 1, jumping to 254 confirmed cases. That includes one new case confirmed in the city of Big Bear Lake.
The county also confirmed 12 cases at the California Institution for Men, Chino.
A drive-thru testing site is happening today in Victorville. All appointments are full, but if there are tests remaining, drive-up attendees will be tested between 1 and 2 p.m. while supplies last. The testing site is at the county fair grounds.
School sites remains closed this year
Bear Valley Unified School District will continue distance learning for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year. The school sites remain closed along with all schools in California.
The announcement was made yesterday by Governor Gavin Newsom and confirmed by Mary Suzuki, Bear Valley Unified superintendent.
SNF residents moving to Camp Oakes
Bear Valley Community Hospital officials are moving the skilled nursing facility residents to an off-site location as a precaution. No patients have any symptoms of COVID-19, and BVCHD officials say the move is to protect the most venerable population of the hospital. Read more here.
PCT hikers urged to postpone 2020 hike
The trail isn't closed, but hikers on the Pacific Crest Trail are being urged to reconsider their long trek this year. With California on a stay at home order, campgrounds closed, retail sites in towns closed, restaurants offering takeout only and emergency personnel taxed due to COVID-19, the hikers could find the journey more difficult. Read more here.
City, county work to discourage visitors to mountains
Lodging sites are closed for business in Big Bear, but not all organizations are complying. All Big Bear lodging facilities as well as private home rental management companies are in compliance with the orders not to operate during the COVID-19 emergency. No bookings are allowed, no check-ins and those who were here were asked to return to their primary residence. However, organizations such as Airbnb and VRBO are ignoring the orders and still renting homes in the mountains.
City and county officials are doing what they can to urge compliance by the rental agencies. Read more here.
Happy hearts bring smiles
Big Bear is putting its heart in the window with the Happy Heart Hunt during the COVID-19 emergency. People throughout the Valley are creating hearts with messages of encouragement and placing the hearts in the windows, fences and even on trees. Share photos of your hearts with us and we will share them on our site and social media sites. Email editor.grizzly@gmail.com.
Support local business
Big Bear's restaurants and businesses are working hard to continue to serve the Valley. Restaurants are offering takeout and delivery. Retail shops have websites for online shopping, with curbside pickup or delivery. We encourage you to support these businesses during this difficult time. These businesses have supported Big Bear and its residents with donations for events, support for youth sports teams, school fundraisers and more. It's time to return the support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.