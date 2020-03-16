First coronavirus case in San Bernardino County
A 53-year-old woman who recently returned from the U.K. has tested positive for the coronavirus in San Bernardino County. She was diagnose at Kaiser Fontana. More on this story can be found here.
All Big Bear schools closed
Bear Valley Unified School District schools, including Fallsvale, are closed until April 13. An emergency school board meeting March 13 was followed by the announcement later that evening. The month-long closure includes snow days and spring break that were already planned.
School breakfasts and lunches will be provided beginning today at each school site in a drive-thru setting. The Grab & Go breakfast/lunches will be provided between 11 and 11:45 a.m. through March 27.
Students can pick up textbooks and other items that may be in their lockers for the next couple of days. At the middle school pick up is as follows:
Surnames from A-I: 9-10:30 a.m.
Surnames J-R: 10:30 to noon
Surnames S-Z: noon-1:30 p.m.
At the high school, pick up is as follows:
Seniors: 8-9:30 a.m. Monday and Tuesday, March 16 and 17
Juniors: 9:45- 11:15 a.m.
Sophomores: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Freshman: 1:15-2:45 p.m.
Siblings at Big Bear or Chautauqua high schools can come together regardless of grade level. Students will be accompanied to their lockers then be expected to leave campus.
More on school closures will be available online at bigbeargrizzly.net.
Resorts closed
Big Bear Mountain Resort is closed indefinitely in response to the corona virus. The decision was made by the parent company Alterra Mountain Company, which closed all 15 of is resorts.
Grocery stores open, amended hours
Stater Bros. and Vons remain open but have shortened hours to allow for restocking and cleaning. Stores are opening later and closing earlier. Stater Bros is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Vons hours are not available at this time.
Seniors asked to self-isolate
Governor Gavin Newsom has issued a guideline for all Californians age 65 and older to self-isolate in their homes. He has also asked for bars, wineries and breweries to close and for restaurants to reduce capacity by half or open only for takeout or delivery. We will have more on this story and how Big Bear is responding online and in the March 18 issue of The Grizzly.
Coronavirus updates
Stay up-to-date on COVID-19 updates as they related to Big Bear at bigbeargrizzly.net and on the Big Bear Now app available for free download in the App Store and on Google Play.
