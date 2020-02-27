Sent to the principal's office
A group of Big Bear community leaders found themselves in the principal's office at Bear Valley schools on Feb. 26 during Principal for a Day. The selected "principals" spent the morning with the actual principal at the Bear Valley Unified School District schools. They got a chance to see what goes on during the school day.
Skateboarding builds positive relationships, study says
Ever wonder why kids, and adults, spend so much time perfecting tricks at the skatepark? According to a study by USC, skateboarding builds positive relationships, improves mental health and fosters community among other things. The study of the skateboarding community was done by Pullias Center for Higher Education at USC’s Rossier School of Education and USC’s Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism.
Big Bear has two skateparks, one at Sugarloaf Park, the other at Community Church Big Bear.
ICYMI:
• Breen Manos is headed to Sacramento. The Big Bear High School student is participating in the Poetry Out Loud contest.
• Track team jumps out strong. Big Bear High School's track team has started the season as the one to beat winning the league showcase on Feb. 25.
