Pack your patience
The lure of snow-capped mountains is drawing thousands to Big Bear as 2020 begins. It may take a while to arrive, but the resorts are 100 percent open, snow play areas are open and Big Bear is a winter wonderland.
Al roads are open with no restrictions. Temperatures are forecast to be in the upper 40s, possibly inching into the low 50s. Breezy conditions are also forecast.
Snow Summit and Bear Mountain are 100 percent open, including Geronimo at Bear. Big Bear SnowPlay and Alpine Slide at Magic Mountain are open for tubing. The Soaring Eagle and Big Bear Ropes Course are also open at the amusement areas.
Traffic is expected to be heavy for the remainder of the holiday period. Motorists are advised to expect delays on all roads leading to the mountains and within Big Bear.
ICYMI
New DAD session beginning
The Mom and Dad Project begins it's winter session Jan. 14 helping good dads become great dads. Check out the free program here.
