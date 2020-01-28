Prescribed burning continues
The U.S. Forest Service continues pile burning operations on the San Bernardino National Forest this week. Smoke and flames may be visible in and around Big Bear.
One project along Forest Road 1N09 will continue work on the first broadcast burn site of the season. The active forest management projects continue longtime efforts to maintain facility and community defense throughout the Forest.
In addition to the pile burning on Forest Service 1N09, pile burning will also take place at Moonridge near the ski resorts, Sugarloaf and Erwin Lake, and in Angelus Oaks off Highway 38.
Big Bear turns out for Jeff Mathieu
Big Bear Lake City Manager Jeff Mathieu took his place at the table for the Jan. 27 City Council meeting, just like he has for the past 14 years. He didn't spend much time in his seat.
Once the routine business was complete, Mathieu was called to the podium by Mayor Rick Herrick, who presented the first of many recognition plaques and other gifts honoring Mathieu's 14 years of service to the city of Big Bear Lake. Mathieu is retiring from public service moving on to the next chapter of his life.
Mathieu was honored by state and federal officials, the school district, the Sheriff's Department, the Fire Department, city staff, former council members, residents and the City Council. A reception followed the council meeting.
See more of the story on Mathieu in the Jan. 29 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly.
