Roads closed
All roads leading to Big Bear — Highways 18, 38 and 330 — are closed today to all non-mountain residents. Motorists will need chains.
Big Bear received significant amounts of snow on Thursday which prompted the closures. Motorists without chains, and even some with, found themselves stranded, sliding and crashing due to the snow conditions on roads.
If you need to drive today, heed the chain control restrictions, use caution and stay safe.
Resorts open
Bear Mountain is scheduled to open today. Snow Summit opened yesterday. Big Bear Mountain Resort received at least 2 feet of fresh snow on Thursday, with more expected today.
Big Bear Grizzly office closed today
We will be closed today. Deadlines for classified ads will remain 4 p.m. Monday. If you need help with you display advertising, contact your sales rep directly or leave a message and we will contact you on Monday.
Tree lightings still on
Santa will arrive in Big Bear Lake tonight around 5 p.m. for the tree lighting ceremony at Christmas Corner in the Village. He will also join the tree lighting ceremony in Big Bear City at the fire station on Saturday at 5 p.m. He will also have breakfast at the Big Bear Airport on Saturday at 8 a.m. before visiting with kids in his house in the Village.
