No new cases
San Bernardino County's official COVID-19 website reports no new confirmed cases in the county as of March 30. The tally remains at 111 with three deaths associated with the virus.
David Wert, public information director for the county, said a lot of work was done on March 30 on the county's website and the dashboard that provides data on COVID-19 in the county. The site now lists the number of cases by incorporated city or census point, Wert said. The list shows that the city of Big Bear Lake still has only one case as of March 30.
It's unknown if the dashboard numbers were updated at the end of day March 30, as reported cases have increased daily since the first case was reported March 15. Check back for more information.
A birthday celebration
Amid a stay at home order, birthday celebrations aren't possible, at least not with invited guests. One little Big Bear Lake girl had a parade in her honor instead. Read the story in the April 1 issue of The Grizzly.
Defining a new business model
Small businesses have been hit hard with the stay at home order and closure of nonessential businesses around the state. How are businesses adapting to stay in business and continue serving their customers? We talk to local business owners in the April 1 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly.
Food banks amid a crisis
Many Big Bear residents rely on food banks or Meals on Wheels for their daily meals. Those services will continue, we will explore how. Read the story in the April 1 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly.
MWD discusses lake opening
The Big Bear Municipal Water District board is meeting via teleconference on Thursday, April 2. On the agenda is discussion regarding when to open Big Bear Lake for the season. We'll let you know how you can participate in the meeting by phone.
Hike canceled
It's the time of year when Big Bear sees an influx of Pacific Crest Trail hikers. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the annual trek for many. Read the story in the April 1 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly.
Other stories we're working on
Find these stories in the print and online editions of the Big Bear Grizzly and www.bigbeargrizzly.net:
• Things to do under the stay at home order
• Enforcing the governor's and health officer's orders
• Will you be counted in the census?
• Distance learning, spring break and what's next for Big Bear students
• Working from home, setting up your office
• Fit at home
Look for these stories and more as we continue our coverage Big Bear Valley. Our commitment is to provide the most accurate news and information to readers and viewers during these unprecedented times.
Sign up for E-edition here
With the stay at home order preventing many from grabbing their copy of the Big Bear Grizzly at the newsstand, or even opting to forego a trip to the post office for your subscription, we have an option to keep you informed. The Big Bear Grizzly E-Edition is delivered right to your inbox each week. We're offering a one-year subscription for $19, a 30 percent savings off the regular rate.
The discounted rate is offered for all new subscribers through April 30. All print subscribers have access to the E-edition at no additional charge. To purchase your subscription, click here to get started.
#BigBearStrong
The Grizzly encourages your to support these businesses and organizations during the COVID-19 emergency, and after it's over. Check the #BigBearStrong page in the Grizzly and online.
Bad Bear Sportswear is joining the #BigBearStrong page. The local business is offering #bigbearstrong T-shirts at $15 each, with $10 of each shirt sold given back to the community. The donations will be made through Bear Valley Church-Big Bear and Calvary Chapel of Big Bear. Gift cards will be purchased for local businesses and services to be distributed through the churches for those impacted by the COVID-19 emergency.
Orders for shirts are by email or phone only at 909-584-0175 or badbearsportswear@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.