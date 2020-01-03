Daisy's home
A Dachshund reportedly stolen from her owner's vehicle Jan 2 is home safe with her puppies.
Daisy was reported missing by her owner late in the afternoon Jan. 2. Tammy Gonzalez-Yunk and her family were enjoying time at Big Bear SnowPlay. Tammy put Daisy inside the family vehicle, locked it and waked a block to pick up food at a local restaurant. When she returned in about 20 or 30 minutes, Daisy and her blankets were gone.
The media and social media posted photos and info on Daisy and she was found later that evening near Motel 6, according to her owner, Tammy. Daisy has five 7-week-old puppies at home and she is now home with them.
All roads open
All roads to Big Bear are open with no restrictions. Heavy traffic is expected at times this weekend. Delays of at least 20 minutes are more are reported on Highway 330 during the week, so longer delays are possible during the weekend Those delays could be for downbound traffic on Sunday as the busy holiday period comes to a close.
Clear weather ahead
Temperatures will be in the upper 40s to low 50s for several days, with no snow in the forecast for more than a week. There is a possibility of snow by the end of next week.
Santa Ana winds will return early next week, so although the temperature will be in the 40s, it will feel much colder wit the wind. Santa Ana wind conditions bring cold, dry weather to the mountains which means the resorts can make snow during that time as needed.
How about a movie
If you are looking for something to do on a winter day and you aren't a skier or snowboarder, take in a movie. Village Theaters is now showing "Jumangi: The Next Level," "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," and Little Women."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.