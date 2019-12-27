All about snow
The news is all about the weather following a storm that dropped up to 18 inches of snow in Big Bear. All roads remained open during this day-after-Christmas storm unlike Thanksgiving, Road closures in other areas of the Southland may have affected travel to Big Bear. The Grapevine remains closed today due to icy roads with mo estimate of when it will reopen.
The Cajon Pass on Interstate 15 also closed for several hours yesterday. It has reopened, but I-15 is closed at Stateline for travelers headed to Las Vegas. No estimate on when it will reopen, also due to icy conditions,
Road conditions
R-2 chain restrictions are in place for all roads leading into Big Bear and other mountain communities today, This means all vehicles must have chains except those with four-wheel or all-wheel drive and snow tires on all four wheels, All motorists must carry chains,
Roads are icy following the snow and overnight freezing, Shady areas may have black ice on the roads. Slow down as black ice isn't visible. Caltrans reminds all motorists that the speed limit when using chains is 25mph,
Travel to the mountains could be slow due to road conditions. Expect possible delays at chain control points and be prepared to put on chains or have them installed if required. Do not stop in the middle of the roadway to install chains, Pull off to the side of the road or into a turnout,
